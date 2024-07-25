Morning Buzz: July 25

1. The "Social Justice Begins With Me" book club for kids kicks off next month. Grand Rapids Public Library will hold its open house on August 16 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the main branch. That's when they will unveil this year's book selections. Starting in September, the book club will meet once a month to examine different social justice topics including racial and environmental justice. This book club is designed for kids ages 4 through 11. To learn more head to grpl.org.

2. The annual Muskegon Heights Festival continuing today at Rowan Park. There will be health screenings from noon to 5 p.m. and starting at 6 p.m. under the tent, enjoy a blues concert. In addition to the concert, there will be food trucks, activities for kids, and the annual parade, which is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday. For the full schedule head to their Facebook page.

3. A local favorite in West Michigan is now at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport. Uccello's Ristorante just celebrated its grand opening earlier this week. Uccello's founder Faro Uccello was there to help cut the ribbon. Their menu is staying true to what they do best. They'll be offering a wide range of Italian classics and bar food, from pizza to pasta to hot wings.

4. A U.S. naval vessel will be named after none other than Michigan’s capital. The "USS Lansing" is described as an expeditionary fast transport ship, which is a high-speed, shallow-draft ship and cargo lift for the armed services. Governor Gretchen Whitmer will act as a sponsor for the USS Lansing. The governor was also named an honorary crewmember of the ship.

5. It's never too early to start booking your holiday entertainment and this is one show you'll want to see. The all-new Cirque Musica holiday wonderland is coming to the Mendel Center in Benton Harbor on December 7. The show features awe-inspiring acrobatics, gravity-defying aerial feats, and talented musicians and singers. Tickets go on sale on July 26 at cirquemusica.com.