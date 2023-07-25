Morning Buzz: July 25, 2023

1. A local group of young athletes is looking to cap off an incredible season of softball with a World Series win.

The junior softball team from the Hudsonville Georgetown Township area went undefeated in their recent regional tournament in India. Now, they're headed to Washington State, for the Junior League Softball World Series. with the competition starting on Sunday.

For more information on their upcoming schedule or to follow their progress and even watch the live stream of their games, check out the article here.

2. John Ball Zoo is raising thousands of endangered butterflies.

The zoo was already working with the Poweshiek Skipperling Butterfly, and now it has added Mitchell's Satyr Butterflies to the list.

Mitchell's Satyr is native to only a handful of locations in the Midwest, along with restricted areas in Mississippi and Alabama.

But the zoo says their habitats are declining because of things like pesticides and climate change and they're considered federally endangered.

3. Grand Rapids Community College holding virtual open houses for its craft brewing program this summer.

Those who attend the open houses will meet faculty, see its fountain hill brewery, and learn more about the revamped curriculum, financial aid, and scholarship opportunities.

The revamped program is also open to alums interested in taking the new classes as well. The open houses are scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays starting today and going through to August 22.

Those who are interested in attending can sign up online at grcc.edu.

4. Paws With a Cause hosting its "Stock Pup" for Paws event during Assistance Dog Awareness Week from August 6-12.

They'll be collecting much-needed items for the puppies and trainers, everything from peanut butter to toys, and even restaurant certificates and bus passes.

They've got a lot on their wish list and are hoping you can help them because all of these items that are donated will play a crucial role in shaping the abilities and skills of their assistance dogs.

A full list of items and details is at pawswithacause.org/stockpup.

5. More tickets have been made available for what is turning out to be one of Michigan’s hottest events of the year.

Traverse City Tourism announced new, on-field seating tickets will go on sale for the first-ever International Fireworks Championship on Thursday.

The unique event is set to take place at turtle creek stadium in Traverse City on September 9.

Organizers announced the competition in June, and all 4,000 tickets sold in less than an hour.

The competition will include displays from four world-class pyrotechnic teams based in Mexico, Germany, France, and the U.S. Each display will be synchronized to music and be judged by attendees for their bright, bold colors, designs, and fun concepts.