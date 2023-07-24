Morning Buzz: July 24, 2023

1. It's a week-long celebration celebrating all things Muskegon Heights.

The Muskegon Heights Festival In The Park starts today and runs through Saturday in Rowan Park.

Each day features several different activities starting with a Spelling Bee. There will also be a movie night, health screenings, and live concerts featuring artists like R&B musicians Case and Troop, and gospel singer Paul Porter.

For more information and a full schedule of events, visit theMuskegon Heights Festival In The ParkFacebook page.



2. A petting zoo, motocross racing, and more at this year's Muskegon County Fair, which opens today for five full days of fun.

Admission to the fairgrounds is free and grandstand events like the tractor pulls and mini horse pulls cost just $5. Other featured activities include free fair games, youth exhibits, live music, 4-H shows, family fun days, a pancake breakfast, and a vendor craft show.

A full schedule is available online at muskegonfairgrounds.com.



3. Lace up those sneakers and start your training now.

The Franciscan Rhythms Trail 5k Run and Walk is back for its 9th year.

The event is Saturday, October 7 - and is open to all ages. The kid's fun run starts at 9 a.m. Their fundraising goal for this year is to raise $30,000 for their music therapy program.

Easy to sign-up, go to runsignup.com/trailrun2023.



4. Thanks to new technology, paying for groceries at whole foods market stores is now, quite literally, in the palm of your hand.

Amazon is set to roll out its new palm recognition payment technology at the 400 Whole Foods Market U.S. Stores by the end of 2023.

The technology is created by Amazon One and those who opt into the service can hover their palm over an Amazon One device, paying for their purchase without a phone or wallet.

Prime members can also link their Amazon One profile with their Amazon account to apply for savings.