Morning Buzz: July 23, 2026

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Ionia Theatre seeking community memories for anniversary campaign

The historic Ionia Theatre is turning 95, and they want your memories to help tell the story!

Do you have a memory at the theatre? They're asking the community to submit photos, videos, and stories as part of its 95 Years Of Memories campaign. Each submission will help tell the theatre's story as part of the celebration.

A full celebration week is planned for the week after Labor Day. To share your memory or learn more, go to cityofionia.org.

GRAM Thursdays on the Terrace extended through August 27

The Grand Rapids Art Museum is continuing to open their doors and outdoor terrace every Thursday night through August 27!

Live music, food trucks, and a cash bar will all run from 5 to 9 P.M., with each week bringing something different. No tickets are needed, and there is also free access to the art gallery itself.

For the full schedule, visit artmuseumgr.org.

GRCM's Day of Play Celebration

The Grand Rapids Children's Museum is hosting its eighth annual Day of Play Celebration, with free admission for everyone July 26 from 11 A.M. to 4 P.M.

Plenty of activities will be outside the museum onto Sheldon Avenue, including face painting, live drumming, and a foam party. Over 30 community partners will be present.

For more information, visit grcm.org.

Christmas in July at the Arts Marketplace

The Arts Marketplace at Studio Park is hosting Christmas in July this Friday, July 25, showcasing dozens of local maker businesses with food, music, and a chance to meet the entrepreneurs behind the products.

Organizers will also officially unveil a brand-new holiday market heading to Studio Park this November!

For more details, go to artsmarketplacegr.com.

Kalamazoo McDonald's ranks fourth nationwide in frequency of broken McDonald's ice cream machines

Here's a list that most McDonald's restaurants don't want to end up on, but if you are a little miffed when you order a sundae or a cone only to be told the machine is broken, you're not alone.

A new analysis from The Action Network looked at nearly six years of machine status reports across 492 cities nationwide. In Michigan, Kalamazoo came in as Michigan's worst, with machines down nearly 40% of the time. It was the fourth-worst rate in the country!

Grand Rapids fared much better, down just over 16% of the time. For the full breakdown city-by-city, head to actionnetwork.com.

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