Morning Buzz: July 23

1. It's estimated that up to 90 percent of teachers spend their own money to prepare their classrooms for school, with many shelling out between $500 and $1,000. Degraaf Interiors wants to help educators in West Michigan, something they've been doing for more than a decade, with their Teachers Remnant Giveaway on August 6. Teachers can bring their IDs to Degraaf's Jenison Warehouse, and take whatever materials are available for their classroom. The event is first come, first serve, so once items are gone, they're gone. The event runs from 2 to 5 p.m. Learn more by visiting degraafinteriors.com.

2. Get the littles ready to learn again at the RTS Trash Service's 3rd annual Back To School Bash. It's on August 18 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Sonesta Hotels in Grand Rapids. They will be giving away 300 backpacks and offering haircuts for boys and ponytails for girls. Other activities include face painting, a dunk tank, outdoor games, and a food truck. There will be a raffle for bikes and plenty of other surprises. This is a free event that is open to the community.

3. The biggest pool paw-ty of the year is returning to Grand Rapids. The seventh annual Wag 'N' Wade dogs-only swimming event is a paw-some way to close out the season at the Richmond Park Pool. The free event is open to all community members and will be held on Sunday, August 18 from noon to 4:45 p.m. The party is split into four hour-long sessions for dogs of different sizes and ages. Each session has room for 120 dogs. The city of Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation asks the community to only register for one session, so everyone's furry friend has a chance to swim. To learn more about what's provided, what you need to bring, rules and to register visit the city's website.

4. Tickets are now on sale for the second annual Muskegon Rotary Harvest Fest. The fundraiser is October 24 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Baker College's Culinary Institute in downtown Muskegon. Guests will enjoy an evening of seasonal tastings prepared by talented students paired with a curated selection of wine, craft beers, and seltzers. The event also features live music, a 50/50 raffle, and silent auction items. Tickets are $85 with proceeds going toward many non-profit organizations in the greater Muskegon area. Learn more by heading to muskegonrotary.org.

5. A new hub for fun and entertainment, Main Event is now looking to hire 160 people to join its team. Available front and back-of-house positions include servers, bartenders, dining hosts, line cooks, game and bowling attendants, and more. Interested candidates should complete an online application. The nearly 49,000-square-foot venue will feature laser tag, video games, and 22 state-of-the-art bowling lanes. You'll also be able to enjoy Main Event's signature family kitchen, which serves fried pickles, funnel cake fries, and drinks like the cotton candy Shirley Temple and margarita flight. The 28th Street location will open its doors on August 14.