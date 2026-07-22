Morning Buzz: July 22, 2026

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Terry Christmas donation drive

The Plainwell Volunteer Christmas Project is getting a head start on the holidays with its "Terry Christmas" donation drive. The goal is to collect nearly 1,000 new bath towels for local families this season.

After 53 years serving the community, this volunteer-run nonprofit identified towels as a simple but significant need for families juggling rent, groceries, and everything in between. Last year, they supported more than 200 families and 842 individuals, and that number is expected to grow this season.

You can help out by grabbing a towel from their Amazon Wish List, which ships directly to PVCP. Head to plainwellchristmas.org to get started.

Downtown Market celebrating Christmas in July

More holiday headlines today as the Downtown Market kicks off Christmas in July this Friday and Saturday with a sneak peek at year four of the Christkindl Markt!

Get your fill of festive favorites like tableside raclette, stollen balls, peppermint affogatos, and DIY cookie decorating! A Christkindl Markt bar on Saturday with serve up Gluhwein and a one-time only brew called "Shandy Claus" from Brewery Vivant! Bring your commemorative mugs for refill pricing, and stick around for live holiday music and Christmas karaoke at Rak Thai.

This is also a time to make reservations for the popular Alpenglobes and outdoor curling before they fill up. Go to downtownmarketgr.com for a full schedule.

Summer Sidewalk Sale along Monroe Center

Monroe Center is turning into a full open—air marketplace this Saturday for the third annual downtown Summer Sidewalk Sale from 11 A.M. to 6 P.M. Stroll from Ottawa Avenue to Division and score deals from local favorites like Vault of Midnight, Gazelle Sports, Rebel Nell, and Cellar Bird Books, then refuel with a sweet or savory bite at Sugar Bar or Garden District!

Pop-up performers will be present throughout the day, including a wandering guitar player to a hula hoop girl to a cellist!

Fifth Third Bank mobile bank stopping at Garfield Park

Fifth Third Bank's financial empowerment mobile is rolling into the Garfield Park neighborhood tomorrow from 12 to 4 P.M., stopping at Samaritas Affordable Living Grand Rapids on Burton Street.

The public can stop by for free banking services and one-on-one guidance on everything from improving credit to buying your first home. Representatives from AT&T will also be there for billing and account support.

This is part of a partnership between Samaritas and Fifth Third to strengthen financial well-being for families across West Michigan.

Vienna in Bloom presented by the White Lake Chamber Music Festival

Get ready for a night of old-world elegance as the White Lake Chamber Music Festival presents "Vienna in Bloom" this Thursday at 7 P.M. at St. James Lutheran Church!

The evening will be filled with Schubert songs, Mozart's flute quartet, and Brahms' piano quartet in C Minor, performed by internationally acclaimed artists and top faculty.

Tickets are just $25 and available at whitelakemusic.org or at the door.

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