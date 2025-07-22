Morning Buzz: July 22, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Wagging Through The Summer concert series

Help support animals who need to find forever homes while enjoying a free concert! The "Wagging Through The Summer" concert series happens all season long at the Kalamazoo Humane Society.

This Thursday, Lucid Vibe takes the stage. The modern rock band pulls from early classic rock to the Seattle grunge scene. They play a variety of originals and covers. Plus, there's always great food, cold drinks, and a surprise or two!

The free show is from 6 P.M. to 8:30 P.M. at the Kalamazoo Humane Society on River Street. Head to kazoohumane.org for more details.

Grand Rapids city commission night out

Time to talk some trash! The next city's commission night out will be held on Tuesday, July 29 at the Gerald R Ford Academic Center and will focus on garbage, recycling, and yard waste services. Attendees can review proposed projects and provide feedback to city staff.

The event begins at 4:30 P.M. with a free meal. Engagement activities start at 5:30 P.M., concluding with a full commission meeting at 7 P.M. Partners include Goodwill for clothing donations, Home Repair Services showcasing energy-efficient items and repurposed materials, Healthy Homes with information on air filter replacement, and Kent County providing updates on the City's food scrap partnership.

There will be some giveaways including free trash pick-up and bulk item tags, free yard waste carts, pavilion shelter rentals, and tabletop composters.

You can get more information at grandrapidsmi.gov.

Jim Phillips documentary to screen at the Muskegon Museum of Art

Learn more about the iconic graphic artist who helped shape the golden era of skateboarding culture. Art and Life: The Story of Jim Phillips will be screened at the Muskegon Museum of Art this Thursday.

Phillips is known for his bold and eye-popping imagery, leaving his mark on the world of rock posters, surf, and skateboard art. He released his first piece in 1962 and eventually became the art director for Santa Cruz skateboards.

The documentary explores his life and career - a narrative of resilience, passion, and enduring artistic vision. The show runs from 5:30 P.M. to 7:30 P.M. and is free, but seats are first come, first served.

Visit artandlifemovie.com for more details.

Playpalooza at the Mitten Children's Museum

Looking for some family fun near South Haven? Mark your calendars for Playpalooza 2025 this Saturday, July 26 from 11 A.M. to 2 P.M.

This year's event, hosted by the Mitten Children's Museum, promises crafts, games, prizes, bounce houses, concessions, and music. New additions include circus performers, a food truck, balloon artistry, and face painting.

The event is free to attend and supports the museum's mission of providing an entertaining and educational space focused on learning through play.

A raffle with great prizes will also be available. Check out their website for full details at mittenmuseum.com.

Tulip City Walls Mural Festival needs your help!

Help bring more public art to Holland through the Tulip City Walls Mural Festival. The crowdfunding campaign is happening with a goal of $50,000 by August 18. If they reach their goal, the project will win a matching grant from the MEDC.

This nationally-recognized event brings neighbors together across cultures and backgrounds to celebrate public art and shared vision over several days. This week Wednesday, the community will gather at Rosa Parks Green from 5:30 P.M. to 7:30 P.M. to paint signs and prepare for the festival.

To learn more, visit this link.

