Morning Buzz: July 22

1. Mary Free Bed is once again recognized as one of the top rehabilitation hospitals in the country.

The facility was ranked number 9 by U-S News & World Report.

They considered more than 1,000 hospitals in the country for this year's list.

Results are based on several factors, including clinical outcomes, physician perception, quality of care, and patient experience.

Mary Free Bed also cracked the top 10 in last year's list.

2. Looking ahead, the Wings Over Muskegon Air Show takes off in just a few weeks.

There are going to be three new additions to this year's lineup. That includes a comedy act by Franklin's Flying Circus featuring husband and wife team, Kyle and Liz Franklin.

In addition to that, two fighter aircraft -- one from the World War Two era -- and another used in the Vietnam War will also take the sky.

There are plenty of performances to check out over the three-day event. "Wings Of Muskegon" returns to the county airport on August 9.

3. Take a ride in a Huey Helicopter! You'll feel the difference from lift off to landing, with the doors open and the wind rushing over your face. This unique experience is happening at the Air Zoo Fight Discovery Center on July 27 and 28.

Rides will happen from 11 am until 4 pm and you can order your tickets in advance. A thrilling 10 minute ride will cost 125 dollars. You can also take a chance and walk up the day of.

To learn more, head to miflightmuseum.org.

4. Celebrate the kick-off of this year's summer games with crafts, activities and scooter savings.

Micro Kickboard is inviting you to their warehouse sale July 24 through July 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their warehouse on 44th Street in Grand Rapids.

You'll find scooters and accessories at 50% off. Make sure to bring the kids! They'll be able to test out the scooter track.

Learn more by going to their Facebook page.

5. The Great Lakes Surf Festival is coming back to Pere Marquette Beach in Muskegon on August 10.

Embrace all that our freshwater coast has to offer, from paddleboard and surf lessons, beach yoga, music, food, and raffles for items like sup's, trips, and more.

This is the 6th annual event, more than 4000 people from 16 states and Canada attended last year, and Pure Michigan calls it one of the most family-friendly festivals in the state.

There are general admission and family passes available, and you do need to book lesson separately.

Head to greatlakessurffestival.com to learn more.