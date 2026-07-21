Morning Buzz: July 21, 2026

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Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in Grand Rapids

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is rolling into town this week, and it's a special visit as the hot dog on wheels is turning 90!

Catch grill master Maile and co-pilot Lindsey Links at Byron Days Festival this Saturday from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M., then at the Dunneback & Girls Farm Blueberry Fest on Sunday from 12 to 5 P.M.

It will also be featured at "Meet The Machines" at the Grand Rapids Downtown Market on Tuesday from 10:30 A.M. to 1:30 P.M.

Metro Way 5K

The U of M Health-West Metro Way 5K is back this Wednesday with a brand-new West Fest kicking things off at 5 P.M. Food trucks, live music, inflatables, and a charity dunk tank with big names including Fox 17's own Josh Berry will be present.

YMCA Youth Races start at 6, then the 5K takes off at 6:30. Dr. Ron Grifka is having a "Beat the Boss" challenge, donating $10 to the foundation for every runner who crosses the finish line before he does.

Visit runsignup.com to register.

Harbor Transit shuttle returning for Coast Guard Festival

Goast Guard Festival season is almost here, and Harbor Transit has a seat for you with a free park-and-ride running this Friday through Friday, July 31. Park at Harbor Island on Coho Drive and hop the shuttle into downtown Grand Haven!

On Saturday, August 1, they are expanding to seven parking locations across Grand Haven, Spring Lake, and Ferrysburg, running 9 A.M. to 11:30 P.M. for $2 a pass. Shuttles will pause from 8:30 P.M. until after the fireworks, so plan around that if you're staying for the show.

Details are available at harbortransit.org/coastguardfestival.

GRPL Circus Project

The Grand Rapids Circus Project rolls into the library's Main Branch from 4 P.M. to 6 P.M. this Wednesday!

Kids and teens ages eight to 18 can try aerial arts, balancing, and teamwork in a fun, supportive setting led by local instructors. No experience is needed. It is all made possible by the Grand Rapids Public Library Foundation, the Hekman Family Fund, and the Meijer Fund.

Fulton Street Market Summer Rummage sale

Time to treasure hunt at the Fulton Street Market's Summer Rummage sale, happening Sunday from 11 A.M. to 4 P.M.

This vibrant marketplace blends garage sales, flea markets, and vintage shops all in one spot, with clothing, furniture, vinyl records, kitchenware, and more from local vintage retailers.

Food trucks will also be available on site.

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