Morning Buzz: July 21, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Morning Buzz is sponsored by Biggby Coffee.

Christmas in July at Care Resources

Care Resources is hosting it's second Christmas in July to provide the seniors it serves with items that will help them live healthfully and independently. The organization needs personal hygiene products, activity books, and household essentials.

The items will be used to stock the bingo store, where winners can shop for the items they need. Monetary donations will go toward buying larger items like air conditioners and mattresses. All of these things bring joy to the individuals who are living on very limited incomes.

It's easy to give! There's an Amazon wishlist and a couple of drop-off locations. Head to careresources.org for all the details.

Essential Gardening in Portland

If you went into this season with high hopes for your garden and it's just not working the way you want, The Digger Lady has answers and ideas. Portland's Carol Todd will host Essential Gardening tomorrow from 6:30 P.M. to 8:30 P.M. at the Portland First Congregational Church.

Bring your gardening questions, from creating compost,k to eradicating pests, to growing trophy roses. Essential Gardening is part of the community's "nature therapy" program. This is free, but you can register online.

Metro Way 5K and YMCA Youth Races

Runners, walkers, and families are all invited to help support health and wellness in West Michigan. For this week's Metro Way 5K and YMCA Youth Races. This is all happening at the Main Campus in Wyoming on Wednesday evening.

The 5K is $40. The youth races are open to those 17 years of age and younger. It's free to participate! The proceeds will help support a wide range of community healing and wellness programs, like free and low-cost health screenings, fitness classes, education programs, and other services. Check-in starts at 5 P.M. The kid's races kick off at 6 P.M. Head to Run Sign Up to register.

Bardertown Video is the newest VHS rental store!

Still have that VCR in your basement collecting dust? Well, break that baby out and go retro for your entertainment! Bardertown Video has opened storefront in Wyoming, renting and selling a vast collection of VHS tapes.

You can rent any movie in the store for a dollar, or buy it for $2. If you don't have a VCR, you can rent one of those, too. The store will also offer DVD rentals and VCR repairs. It's open Friday from 6 P.M. to 10 P.M. and Saturday from 12 P.M. to 10 P.M. To learn more, head to bardertownvideo.com or follow them on Facebook.

Michigan teen finalist in "Stuck At Prom" scholarship contest

Well, he didn't walk away with the top prize, but incoming Ferris State freshman Calder Westerman is a couple thousand dollars richer today because of his duct tape tuxedo!

His unique tux/racing suit with Brutus the Bulldog was most favored by the judges in the Duck Brand "Stuck At Prom" scholarship contest. He won $2,000 to go towards his education at Ferris, where he will join the automotive engineering technology program.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok