Morning Buzz: July 21, 2023

1. Thousands of motorcyclists will take over Muskegon this weekend for the annual Bike Time event. The four-day event wraps up on Sunday and includes food, live music, shows, and motorcycles galore. This is the 17th year for the event. For the full schedule, head to muskegonbiketime.com.

2. Grab a group of friends and head over to Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park on July 22 for the 2023 Grand Rapids Stroll for Epilepsy. Activities start at 9 a.m. and will consist of a walk, photo opportunities and more that go to support Epilepsy Awareness and research. To register or learn more head toepilepsymichigan.org.

3. 400 feet of slippery fun is coming back to a park in West Michigan this summer. The 11th annual Saturday Slip 'N Slide event is scheduled for August 12 at Rosewood Park in Jenison from 12 to 4 p.m. The event was originally created by longtime Jenison residents. Now, the family-friendly event is run by "Never The Same," a national youth ministry organization. There will also be a sponsor tent with games and prizes, several inflatable bounce house structures, and a foam pit as well. Grab all the details at saturdayslipnslide.com.

4. Get those doggie paddles ready, the Grand Rapids Free Dog Swim is back for its 6th year on August 20. The event, which will be held at Richmond Park Pool, will feature five one-hour sessions of open swimming for dogs. Each session can accommodate up to 175 dogs. Only two dogs per household can be registered. Registration is required and will open on July 24 on the city's website.

5. Show your librarian some love and nominate them for an I Love My Librarian Award. The National Award recognizes the outstanding public service contributions of librarians working in public, school, college, community college, or university libraries. Nominations are accepted online now through September 30. Ten librarians will each receive $5,000 in recognition of their outstanding achievements and will be honored at the I Love My Librarian Award Ceremony in 2024. For the full eligibility criteria, as well as tips for writing a strong nomination, visit ilovelibraries.org.