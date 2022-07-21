Morning Buzz: July 21

1. A new healthcare facility is coming to West MIchigan! Spectrum Health broke ground on their outpatient center in downtown Grand Rapids on Wednesday afternoon.

The 12-story facility will offer primary care and specialty services, including the area's only heart and lung transplant center.

There's also a simulation center and educational resources that will train caregivers.

The outpatient center is being built at the former site of the Cook Institute. It's part of Spectrum Health's $151 million investment into their facilities. The facility will open in late 2024.

2. Another Vincent Van Gogh exhibit is coming to Grand Rapids.

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience uses projections and other technology to display Van Gogh's paintings and reveal who the artist was as a person.

The touring exhibit opens Friday in a building that used to be a shopping center off Alpine Avenue in Walker.

If you're looking to take your kids to the exhibit or make a date night out of it, tickets are $19 for kids and $32 for adults. Purchase them online or at the exhibit.

3. A West Michigan truck dealership announced the results of their annual Parts Charity Campaign.

Helen DeVos Children's Hospital and Samaritan's Purse are splitting more than $14,000 in donations, and it's all thanks to West Michigan International.

The dealership gave 10 percent of its profits to these organizations in May and June, and also hosted a fundraising event at Berlin Raceway, donating 100 percent of those proceeds.

4. Harbor Humane Society is hosting their annual Ales for Tales fundraiser tonight.

There will be live music and local brews on tap, along with a silent auction and more.

You can buy tickets online or get them at the door. If you can't make it out, the silent auction is live on the website as well so you can bid without leaving your home.

It starts at 6 p.m. at the Shops at Westshore in Holland.

5. There's still time to take your shot at the Mega Millions Jackpot.

The Jackpot has now sky-rocketed to $630 million. The cash prize would be worth about $360 million.

No winners matched all six numbers in Tuesday's drawing, so the next drawing will be on Friday.

So far, three other Jackpots have been awarded this year.

The highest, a $426 million prize was in California in January.