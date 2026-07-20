Morning Buzz: July 20, 2026

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"Hell's Kitchen" tickets on sale

Tickets are on sale now for Alicia Keys' Tony and Grammy-winning musical "Hell's Kitchen", hitting DeVos Performance Hall September 15 through 20!

The show follows 17-year-old Ali on a fiery journey of self-discovery, set to Alicia Keys' greatest hits and brand-new songs written just for the stage!

Grab your tickets at grandrapids.broadway.com.

Free Shuttle Fridays on Michigan Street

A new free shuttle is about to connect downtown Grand Rapids to Michigan Street! Starting this week, "Free Shuttle Fridays" will run continuously from 5 to 10 P.M. every Friday through September 11, shuttling riders between the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre downtown and Pauly's Wine Experience on Michigan Street.

It's all part of a push to get downtown visitors exploring Michigan Street's bars, cafes, and restaurants in the social district. If people jump on board, the pilot program could stick around for Poutine Week in late September.

Head to mistreet.org/freeshuttlefridays for all the details.

Summer Sk8 Series in downtown Grand Rapids

The summer Sk8 series rolls into Rosa Parks Circle starting this Wednesday from 6 to 8 P.M. Hosted by Sk8 With Grace, this free three-week community event is for all ages and packed with music, games, local vendors, and family fun.

Each week has its own theme. "Roll Local" supports small businesses this week, "Roll for Healthy Homes" promotes mental health awareness on July 29, and "Roll for Youth" is August 5.

Organizers are still looking for vendors, volunteers, partners, and sponsors, so if you want to get involved, you can sign up online.

Grand opening of Wahlfield Dog Park this Friday

The first-ever dog park in the Kent County System is opening its gates! Wahlfield Dog Park celebrates its grand opening this Friday from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. in Comstock Park!

It kicks off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, then it's time to explore the ten-acre park. It features a small dog area, open activity field, walking trails, and a swimming pond with a jumping dock. There will also be live K-9 demos from the KCSO, giveaways for the first 150 pups, and treats from Pink Paw Patisserie!

The new dog park is at 7117 M-37 in Comstock Park.

Author event at Schuler Books

Schuler Books in Grand Rapids is hosting a conversation with author Patti Eddington and fellow Michigan writer, our friend Wade Rouse this Wednesday from 6:30 to 8 P.M.

They will be celebrating Patti's new memoir, Don't Look in the Freezer , a funny and heartfelt look at life as the one non-vet in a family full of them.

This is a free event, but guests are asked to register in advance so the bookstore is prepared. Head to schulerbooks.com for all the details.

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