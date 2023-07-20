Morning Buzz: July 20, 2023

1. Check out some cool cars at Golden Orchards Car Show for Alzheimer's Awareness.

The event is on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Golden Orchards in Fennville.

You'll see a stunning array of classic and modern vehicles. The show is free and open to all ages.

Donations towards Alzheimer’s research and support services will be accepted.

2. Come join in a community conversation

to help fins solutions when it comes to the good of the children in Grand Rapids.

LINC UP is partnering with the Baxter Community Center, the Uptown Church, and the Grand Rapids Police Department to host these discussions.

Topics range from understanding the culture you serve to community policing and accountability.

The event is tonight at LINC UP from 5 to 7 p.m. Dinner will be provided.

3. The John Ball Zoo penguins flapping their flippers for some good news.

5 million guests have entered the gates of John Ball Zoo over the last 10 years, capping record attendance numbers for the Grand Rapids Zoo since it became an independent nonprofit.

As one of Michigan's most attended cultural attractions, nearly 700,000 guests visit John Ball Zoo each year from all 83 Michigan counties and all 50 states.

4. Special events are back once again at Binder Park Zoo, this year combining two previous favorites into one spectacular event.

Corks and Kegs at the Zoo! It'll take place on Saturday, August 5 from 3 to 8 p.m. Enjoy food trucks, beer and wine tastings and much more.

Tickets start at $55 and if you purchase a VIP ticket, you'll get exclusive access to the Skylark Ridge ropes course and zip line.

This event is for guests over 21 only. To get tickets head to binderparkzoo.org.



5. A first of its kind. Gaslight Village is going to be holding its first-ever Artisan Village Night Market.

It'll be happening on Thursday, July 27 in the parking lot of Big Bob's Pizza. Artist booths will line the parking lot area, with a magic show beginning at 5 p.m. followed by live music at 6 p.m.

For more information on this event and others just head to gogaslight.com.