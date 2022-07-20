Morning Buzz: July 20

1. The Ottawa Department of Public Health is helping kids get ready for school this fall.

On Thursday, July 21, head over to their Kindergarten Health Fair for free immunizations, hearing and vision screenings, and dental screenings.

It runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the clinic located on James Street in Holland. It's by appointment only, so call (616)-396-5266 to schedule.

2. Run Happy With Books and Ice Cream Social is on Thursday. It's part of Gazelle Sports' downtown Grand Rapids opening summer series.

The social is a free group walk/run and community event. In addition to the three-mile route, participants can enjoy opportunities to demo shoes from Brooks and partake in ice cream treats from Kilwins.

Check-in starts at 5:30 and it's free. Details can be found at gazellesports.com.

3. With summer here, it's time to drink milkshakes! But what's the most popular flavor around the country and in Michigan?

RTA Outdoor Living investigated Google Trends data over the past 12 months, and here's what they found: Strawberry is the most popular flavor across the country.

In Michigan, chocolate came out on top. A total of eight states chose chocolate as their top milkshake as well.

4. The US Navy's Elite Flight Demonstration Squadron has made a historic choice for its upcoming season.

The Blue Angels announced for the first ever a female pilot will fly its fighter jet demonstration. Lieutenant Amanda Lee will take the controls with another pilot for the Angel's 20-23 season. She will need to complete an intensive five-month training program with the other new members of the team.

While Lee is the first female fighter jet demonstration pilot, the Blue Angels say hundreds of female navy service members and marines have served with the team over the last 55 years.

5. For all the office sleepy-heads who can't stay awake at the desk, there's a company that stands up for you. A furniture maker and plywood firm in Japan has come up with a sort of "stand-up nap box" where drowsy workers can now take a nap inside a box at the office.

The box looks like a water heater and has support for an occupant's head, knees, and posterior. There are hopes the box will help give some rest to tired Japanese office workers. Reports say some employees work more than 80 hours of overtime, monthly.