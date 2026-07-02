Morning Buzz: July 2, 2026

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Empty the Shelters event

Breaking news for animal lovers! Bissell Pet Foundation is launching its "Empty the Shelters" adoption event from July 5 through 26, right as shelters hit their busiest time of year.

Participating shelters will offer reduced adoption fees. Since 2016, the nationwide initiative has helped over 400,000 pets find loving homes, making it the largest funded adoption event in the country.

Head to bissellpetfoundation.org to find a participating shelter near you.

Hollymock Band needs performers!

The Hollymock Band is calling all musicians to join the march this Fourth of July. This pick-up band performs in the Hollyhock Lane Parade in Grand Rapids' Ottawa Hills neighborhood. It is Michigan's longest-running Independence Day parade, happening since 1934.

Musicians only need to learn to play a couple of patriotic tunes, and anyone who plays a band instrument can join in. All ages are welcome.

Participants are encouraged to wear their best red, white, and blue! An optional rehearsal happens the night before, Friday, July 3 at 7 P.M. For more details, visit the website or the Hollymock Band group on Facebook.

Tous Les Jours opening on 28th St

Grab your fork, Grand Rapids! A slice of Paris with a splash of Seoul is landing on 28th Street!

Tous Les Jours, a beloved Korean-French bakery chain, is celebrating its grand opening on 28th Street across the street from Raising Cane's starting at 10 A.M. on Friday, July 3.

The first 120 customers will get a free TLJ tumbler, and anyone spending $30 or more scores a free mini-insulated tote bag while supplies last. The bakery will serve p fresh pastries, signature cloud cakes, artisan breads, and fan-favorite breakfast items daily from 8 A.M. to 8 P.M.

Head to tljus.com for more details.

Isle Royale National Park ranked #6 for under-the-radar boating

Want to skip the crowds and traffic this Fourth of July? You're not alone.

Researchers say online searches for "quiet places to go for Fourth of July" have spiked 200% over the past three months. Maybe you need to get out on a lake, and there's a hidden gem in Michigan!

Boat marketplace Rightboat ranked Isle Royale National Park number six on its list of the most under-the-radar boating destinations in the country for the holiday. The study says the remote Lake Superior Island offers something rare: isolation.

For the full ranking, go to righboat.com.

Free admission at the Kalamazoo Nature Center this July 4

The Kalamazoo Nature Center is offering free admission to its trails on Saturday in honor of the Fourth of July holiday! The visitor center will remain closed, however.

Nature's Playground will be open all day with the stream turned on, giving kids the perfect spot to splash and explore. The nonprofit nature center spans 1,100 acres of wooded, rolling countryside just five miles north of Kalamazoo.

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