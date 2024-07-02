Morning Buzz: July 2

1. The Diatribe, a Grand Rapids-based arts and culture nonprofit, is offering free summer programs for West Michigan students to help them express themselves through poetry and spoken word. In Grand Rapids, two programs run July 29 through August 1 at Baxter Community Center. Lifted Voices is for students in grades 5-8. Pain, Peace, and Poetry is for grades 9-12. This year's Muskegon program, Purpose Over Pain, is for students in grades 5 through 12. It will take place July 15-20. All of the programs are free to students and include lunch daily. Parents can learn more about the programs and sign up their students at thediatribe.org.

2. Head to St. Joe on July 12 for an electrifying evening at the art fair on the Bluff's Block Party. Indulge in a variety of beer and wine, savor delicious food from local food trucks, and enjoy live entertainment. You'll also be able to mingle with exhibiting artists and connect with fellow art enthusiasts in the community. General admission tickets for guests aged 13 and above are just $5. Purchase your tickets online at krasl.org. Then on July 13 and 14, make sure to check out the 62nd Krasl Art Fair On The Bluff.

3. An Italian restaurant will replace Reserve in downtown Grand Rapids. Reserve Wine and Food closed in May to make way for a new concept. Now, 'Allora' will take over the institution at the intersection of Monroe Avenue and Lyon Street. It will offer a "comfortable, fresh coastal Italian dining experience," showcasing fresh, seasonal ingredients. Allora is expected to open by the end of the year.

4. After 16 years of discussion, the City of Rockford is getting a hotel. Crews broke ground on Rose Hotel. The developer says the hotel will provide new life to the city. It will be as long as a city block, and three stories tall with 54 rooms, which may mean more foot traffic for the area. Also, Wheeler Development Group says all the retail and restaurant spaces have been leased. The hotel is eliminating around 50 parking spots in the downtown area but plans to expand the tower's parking lot to help compensate.

5. The Kent County Water Lantern Festival is bringing people together for a celebration of light and community. This unforgettable evening will be filled with tasty food trucks, fun music, activities, and thousands of lanterns lighting up the night with love, hope, and happiness. The event is Saturday, August 3 at Millennium Park. Your ticket includes a floating lantern kit, LED light, drawstring bag, marker, lantern retrieval, and water clean up. You can grab your tickets now by going to waterlanternfestival.com.