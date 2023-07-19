Morning Buzz: July 19, 2023

1. The temperature outside may be warm, but for Helen Devos Children's Hospital, it was Christmas in July.

Tommy's Boats and Santa Claus brought a boatload of toys to the children at the hospital. This is something that has become a tradition for Helen Devos Children's Hospital and Tommy's Boats, to make these children feel loved and cared for year-round.

This was truly a special time for the children at the hospital. They were able to get out of their rooms, go outside and enjoy the beautiful weather, as well as visit with Santa, who had a summertime ride instead of a sleigh, thanks to Tommy's Boats.

2. The National Baby Food Festival gets underway today in Fremont.

Make sure to check out those baby-oriented activities such as the baby crawl cutest baby contest and the baby food eating contest.

Also, enjoy the kid's zone, parade, and car show too. You'll be able to find the daily schedule on their Facebook page.



3. West Michigan foodies, brace yourselves for the highly anticipated return of summer downtown Kalamazoo Restaurant Week. It runs from July 20-30.

During this time, participating bars and restaurants will offer exclusive pre-fixed menus, special promotions, and unique culinary creations that showcase the talent and creativity of their local chefs. Plus, the hotly contested summer cocktail competition will be in full swing too.

For a list of participating restaurants head to kalamazoorestaurantweek.com.

4. Know a little artist who wants to put their work on display - here's their chance. This Friday is the last day for kids to submit a piece for a Story Stroll in Ada.

Anyone under 18 is invited to participate - and the art will be paired with businesses -- think themes like restaurants, clothes, kids' stores, banks, and salons -- make them bright and vivid!

If you're an adult and want to get involved too, sponsorships are welcome. It's $100 to help make the village a more colorful place. You can find more information here.

5. Or just head to Beers on The Bridge - where you can turn in that art at a special tent - while enjoying music, craft brews, and the community atmosphere at Ada's Legacy Park.

This free family-friendly event has fantastic food, plus beer and other beverages from both Gravel Bottom and Railtown Brewing Company.

The Megan Rae band will perform, with the event running from 6-9 on Friday night.

You can find more information on the ADA DDA Facebook page.