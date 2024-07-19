Morning Buzz: July 19

1. Disability Advocates of Kent County is hosting its annual celebration of the "Americans With Disabilities Act". President George H.W. Bush signed it into law in 1990, marking a pivotal moment for individuals with disabilities. It's happening on Wednesday, July 24 from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Special Olympics Inclusion Center in Grand Rapids. The free, family-friendly event promises a memorable evening filled with engaging activities, delicious food, and vibrant entertainment, like live music, dancers, games, and more. For information and to register, please visit dakc.us.

2. Thanksgiving with your toes in the sand? Not a bad plan. Allegiant Air will take you to West Palm Beach, Florida, non-stop from the Gerald R. Ford Airport starting November 14. Allegiant says the routes will start with one-way fares as low as $69.

According to Ford Airport's website, they offer nearly 50 direct flights with some being seasonal. Learn more at allegiantair.com.

3. A new daycare, boarding, and spa facility for dogs is coming to Cedar Springs. Crews held a groundbreaking ceremony for Petz Prefurred it will be built on Edgerton right across the street from Cedar Animal Hospital. There will be play areas, space for boarding, including luxury kennels, grooming areas, and dedicated space for special food prep and medications. The $2-million project is expected to be completed in time for a grand opening this fall. They will hire more than a dozen positions between now and then.

4. The inaugural "GR Honors" ceremony, presented by Asher Legacy Group, will celebrate Grand Rapids' unsung black artists at Watercolors 7: The Grand Renaissance. Grammy award-winning producer Lucius Hoskins will helm this landmark event, honoring iconic R&B band switch as the first recipient. Join the celebration that includes music, dining, and dancing, on July 27 at the Grand Rapids Public Museum for an unforgettable evening of music, dining, and cultural celebration. Get your tickets now at watercolorsgr.com.

5. Celebrate the holiday season early this year with Grand Rapids Symphony's Christmas in July deals. Instead of their annual before it snows sale, they're offering early access to tickets for the home alone in concert and holiday pops, $3 exchanges on holiday tickets purchased during July, and group sales on 10 tickets or more. Learn more by heading to grsymphony.org.