Morning Buzz: July 18, 2025

Grand Rapids receives title from LinkedIn

Grand Rapids is earning some major national bragging rights! LinkedIn News has officially named Grand Rapids the number one "City On The Rise" in the United States in its 2025 ranking.

The report highlights our region's surging job market and ability to attract new talent. The ranking also credits the city's vibrant downtown energy and proximity to Lake Michigan as key factors drawing in a new generation of professionals.

To learn more about the city's initiatives, visit grandrapidsmi.gov.

Turnstiles is closing

For four years, Turnstiles in Grand Rapids was an audiophile's haven. It was never just a bar. It was everything from punk to funk as music filled the walls with sound. The owner says the business will be closing.

The final night of operations will be the last Saturday of this month, July 26. You can follow them on their Facebook page for any special events surrounding the closing.

WMU vision resource fair

A wonderful event in Kalamazoo is providing support for those with vision loss. Western Michigan University is hosting a free resource fair for people experiencing low vision or blindness. The event is this Saturday, July 19 from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M. at the WMU College of Health and Human Services.

Guests can connect with dozens of educational, governmental, and non-profit organizations. Attendees will be able to explore the latest in Assistive Technology, gather information, and speak directly with professionals and advocates.

For details, visit wmich.edu/hhs.

Marge's Donut Den turns 50!

Get ready to celebrate a true West Michigan institution! Marge's Donut Den is celebrating its 50th anniversary this weekend. The big party is happening this Sunday, July 20 from 1 P.M. to 5 P.M. at Abundant Life Church in Wyoming.

This celebration honors the owner's legacy of giving back, transforming the beloved donut shop into a true community cornerstone. Find more information at margesdonutden.com.

New space at the Holland Momentum Center

A local non-profit is showing off its new home in Holland! The Holland Momentum Center is hosting a community open house at its newly renovated space.

The public is invited to tour the center this coming Monday, July 21, from 4 P.M. to 6 P.M. at Central Park Church on Myrtle Avenue. The center provides invaluable support for those with mental illness, addictions, and disabilities. A brief program will be held at 5 P.M.

Membership to the center is only one dollar a year for access to a full calendar of social and recreational activities, various support groups, and other community engagement opportunities.

See more at momentumcentergh.org.

