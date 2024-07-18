Morning Buzz: July 18

1. Learn about ways to maintain or improve your health at the Community Health And Wellness Fair.

It's taking place on July 19 from 3 to 6 p.m. at The Lighthouse Full Life Center on Madison Avenue in Grand Rapids.

The fair includes free mammograms courtesy of Trinity Health, behavioral health resources, food and utility assistance programs, healthcare enrollment support, blood pressure and wellness checks, and CPR training.

2. Shop and stroll along Sodiv tonight. Everything starts at 5:30 p.m.

Park for free at the Weston commerce ramp and then meet at Artrat Gallery at 46 Division Avenue South.

Check out the new exhibit at the cocoon art space called Banned and Censored about books and censorship.

Sightsee and shop the six blocks from Fulton to Wealthy and then follow Candice Smith to Rockwell Republic for dinner and drink deals.

This is free, but make sure to reserve your spot-on Eventbrite.

3. Blue Star Bash, is an annual fundraising event aimed at supporting survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Ottawa and Allegan Counties is back.

It'll be taking place on July 25 at the Ivy House in Saugatuck.

There will be live music by Katy Couch and the Lazyboys, raffles, a 50/50, and a grand prize drawing. Isabel's Market will provide hors d'oeuvres and retro bakery will provide desserts. Food trucks will also be on site and the evening will be hosted by Saugatuck's very own, Jim Babcock.

Tickets for the Blue Star Bash are available now at resiliencemi.org.

4. Kids and teens are invited to share their art and creativity at Lunchtime Live in Kalamazoo. Anyone under 18 is welcome to be a part of the talent show on Friday, August 16th in Bronson Park starting at 11:30 a.m.

Anything goes, from singing, dancing, poetry, spoken word, instrumental music, skits, magic, comedy, martial arts, and juggling.

It's free to participate and you can register online through July 25 at kzooparks.org/talentshow.

Talent show judges will award prizes, including a $250 Visa Card for first place, a $150 Amazon gift card for second place, and a $100 Amazon gift card for third place.

All talent show participants get a gift bag.

5. Broadway Grand Rapids is celebrating record-breaking attendance and ticket sales in the 2023-2024 season which ended this week with MJ the Musical.

With more than 157,000 attendees throughout the season, this marks an unparalleled achievement in the 35-year history of Broadway Grand Rapids.

Other shows this year included Funny Girl; Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Disney’s Aladdin, Les Misérables, To Kill A Mockingbird, and 3 weeks of Wicked.

Also, as part of its 35th anniversary celebrations, Broadway Grand Rapids launched a community initiative spotlighting local organizations and small businesses.

Tickets are now on sale for next season at broadwaygrandrapids.com.