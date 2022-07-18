Morning Buzz: July 18

1. John Ball Zoo welcomes a new addition to their children's petting zoo! It's a miniature highland cow named Pumpkin.

A local farm donated the calf. Pumpkin is not even a month old yet and arrived at the zoo late last week.

He will remain under quarantine until mid-August when he will join the zoo's goats and sheep in Red's Hobby Farm.

The zoo had invited the community to vote for the new calf's name, and they ultimately decided on Pumpkin.

2. In the first round of the MLB Draft, The Tigers selected the second baseman Jace Jung, the 21-year-old has been playing at Texas Tech and tearing up the Big 12.

He's no stranger to the pros, his older brother Josh is in the Rangers Organization. They're just the 11th pair of brothers to both be draft in the first round. He totaled 39 career home runs with The Red Raiders, 21 alone last season in 2021 and was Big 12 Player of the Year as well.

He ends college with a 328 batting average and will head to Detroit soon.

3. An iconic Holland landmark is showing up among Hallmark's new holiday ornaments.

Holland's Big Red Lighthouse served as the inspiration for a brand new Christmas tree ornament titled "Holiday Lighthouse 2022" according to the Holland Sentinel.

The artist confirmed that the lighthouse was what inspired the design. The ornament features a flashing beacon in the tower and soft, glowing lights that emanate from the lighthouse keeper's home windows.

The ornament also features a cheery Santa on the sled and a polar bear dressed as a reindeer standing outside the lighthouse in the snow.

It is priced at $27.99 on Hallmark's website.

4. A popular online word puzzle game is taking on a new form. The New York Times is teaming up with you company Hasbro to create a Wordle Board Game.

Wordle: The PArty Game will be released in October.

Players will be able to compete against each other for points. It will be sold on Hasbro's website and in retail stores. Pre-orders are available for $19.99.

5. Move over Christmas in July, here comes Halloween!

Home Depot is already marketing its 12-foot-tall Halloween Skeleton.

Nicknamed "Skelly," he has been a big hit over the past few years.

Now, competing retailers like Walmart, Target, and Lowe's are following suit.

To compete with Skelly, Lowe's is offering a 12-foot lighted animatronic mummy.

Walmart is countering with a 12-foot Scary Slim Man, similar to Slenderman, while both Target and Walmart offer 12-foot inflatable ghosts.