Morning Buzz: July 17, 2026

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Donations open for Storehouse Big Backpack Build

Help a West Michigan kid start school right this fall with the Storehouse's Big Backpack Build!

Fund a backpack for $25, or if you're a school that has students who need them, head to storehousemi.org to get involved. Volunteers and corporate partners will come together August 10 through 12 at DeVos Place to pack 15,000 backpacks - up from 12,500 last year!

Distribution runs through August 14 including a team-up with In The Image to get kids new shoes, too.

Red Bull Splash Dash

The inaugural Red Bull Splash Dash is taking place at Pere Marquette Park this Sunday as part of the annual Fresh Coast Fitness Festival!

Competitors tackle a 100-meter floating obstacle course over Lake Michigan, facing a straightaway, a hurdle, a wobbly octagon, and a balance beam called "The Plank". Qualifiers begin at 10 A.M. and finals follow at 2 P.M.

Competitors must clear the course in one attempt without their knees dipping below the waterline. Fastest time wins, and the first place winner takes home $1,000 and a medal!

Tickets on sale for Great Lakes Gaming Convention

The Great Lakes Gaming Convention is coming to Dow Diamond in Midland this September, and tickets are on sale now!

This includes Rocket League, Super Smash Bros., Mario Kart, Pokemon, and more, with thousands in prize money and scholarships up for grabs. Adult tickets are $10, kids five through 12 are $5, and kids four and under get in free. VIP options are also available for $45 which includes lounge access, free drinks, discounts, and raffle tickets.

There is also a kids zone, robotics demos, Esports career panels, and live entertainment. To learn more, visit greatlakesgamingconvention.com.

NBWA hosting youth empowerment event

A new Kentwood nonprofit is hosting its first ever youth empowerment event. Nothing Begins Without Action (NBWA) calls it "Turning Struggles Into Structure", it is set for Saturday from 2 to 6 P.M. at Hero's and Shero's Corner on Eastern Avenue in Kentwood and is free to attend.

The event focuses on mentorship, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship for troubled youth and aspiring business owners. Young entrepreneurs will share their own journeys, and attendees will walk away with tools for building a better future.

There will be food, giveaways, and raffle prizes including tablets and bikes. Go to nbwa1.org for more.

Workout In The Park presented by AVWellness

AVWellness is celebrating ten years of community and fitness with the tenth annual Workout In The Park this Saturday at 10 A.M. at Lawrence Street Park in Zeeland.

It's a free, family-friendly outdoor workout with cardio, strength, balance, and mobility moves, plus modifications for all fitness levels. Beginners are welcome.

Grab your water bottle, your crew, and expect giveaways, healthy samples, and feel-good energy!

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