Morning Buzz: July 17, 2025

Story Point Grand Rapids East grand opening

Enjoy cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, and community tours of the brand new Story Point Grand Rapids East, celebrating the opening of this new West Michigan senior living community.

The fun begins today at 3:30 P.M., where there will be time to explore, meet the team, and experience what it would be like to call it home.

From active, to independent, to enhanced living options, Story Point offers chef-prepared meals, parties, excursions, wellness programs, and more.

The new facility is at 2000 32nd St. E. Head to storypoint.com to learn more.

Community Homeworks receives grant

A huge boost for a Kalamazoo non-profit working to keep families in their homes; the Consumers Energy Foundation has awarded a $150,000 grant to Community Homeworks in Kalamazoo. The grant is one of the Foundation's 2025 People Awards, designed to help non-profits empower Michigan residents.

Community Homeworks will use the funding to support its mission of helping families maintain safe, stable, and sustainable homes. The money will directly strengthen the "Safe Start Home Repair Program", which focuses on providing critical repairs for vulnerable households, especially those with young children or expectant mothers.

Back to school drive from Love Your Neighbor

Help young students in Hudsonville go back to school prepared and ready to learn. Love Your Neighbor is hosting it's annual back-to-school drive, collecting school supplies, backpacks, and clothing.

Nearly 40% of the families in the area will not be able to buy the basics for their kids before the start of the year, so the need is great. Many local businesses and churches are serving as collection sites for the supplies.

This includes backpacks filled with notebooks, pens, pencils, markers, and more. Clothes need to be new with tags, and dropped of at Love Your Neighbor's campus, located at 3300 Van Buren Street.

There is also a sign-up to sponsor a child. Visit their website to learn more.

Centrica Care Navigators' butterfly release

A beautiful way to remember and celebrate loved ones is happening this weekend in Battle Creek. Centrica Care Navigators is hosting its annual butterfly release event this Saturday, July 19 at the Leila Arboretum.

The event gives families and community members a chance to celebrate the memory of their loved ones by releasing a butterfly in their honor. The event is free and open to the public.

Registration begins at 9:30 A.M., with a reading of names and the release starting at 10 A.M.

Funds raised from butterfly sales help provide free grief support to anyone in the community and ensure hospice care is available to those who need it, regardless of financial barriers. A limited supply of butterflies will be available for purchase at the event on a first come, first serve basis.

Free Tea from McAlister's Deli

Today is Free Tea Day at McAlister's Deli!

Guests are welcome to one free big tea, whether that be sweet tea, unsweetened, a blend, tea/lemonade combination, and flavored tea. Limit one tea per person in store, and no purchase necessary.

While you're there, you can pick up a sandwich, salad, or sub, or maybe a peach cobbler or cookie! McAlister's Deli has two West Michigan locations in Holland and Wyoming.

Want to learn more, or order online? Head to mcalistersdeli.com.

