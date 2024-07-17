Morning Buzz: July 17

1. Love Week is coming up, and the 9th year Valley Family Church is giving free groceries and back-to-school backpacks to anyone in need in the Vicksburg, Paw Paw, and Kalamazoo areas.

The events run July 30 through August 1 in Vicksburg on July 30, Paw Paw the 31st and Kalamazoo on August 1.

Groceries will be distributed with no strings attached and they will give more than 1,000 backpacks to those in grades K through 12.

For the distribution sites and to learn more head to valleyfamilychurch.org/loveweek.

2. The Grand Rapids Soccer Club invites you to contribute your creative ideas for their new team logo.

Right now you can submit your artwork on their website where it can be publicly viewed.

Following the submission phase, there will be a two-week voting period. The final design will be unveiled after that.

Get all the details by going to grandrapidssc.com.

3. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to Grand Rapids and staying for a few days to relish the fun.

On Tuesday, July 23, the Wienermobile will be at the Grand Rapids Downtown Market from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Meet The Machines Event.

The free event invites everyone to take a close-up look at emergency vehicles, construction vehicles, and in this case, the Wienermobile.

On July 24 and 25, find the Wienermobile at Devos Place in Downtown Grand Rapids.

The Oscar Mayer Hotdoggers, Sarahkraut and Sizzlin Stephen, are excited to "meat" the people of Grand Rapids.

4. The Nutcracker summer sale is back.

It'll be running from July 22 at 9 a.m. until July 29 at 11:59 p.m.

Tickets are 50-percent off and this will be the season's lowest price for this cherished holiday favorite at Devos Performance Hall.

To get more information on how you can unlock those savings head to grballet.com.

5. It's time to re-roof the historic Hackley House in downtown Muskegon. You can be a part of it while helping to fund the project.

The Hackley House Shingle Signing Party is July 25 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

During this free event, you can buy shingles for the Hackley House and then personalize them with your name, a heartfelt message, or as a memorial to a loved one. Singles will be time-capsule on the Hackley roof during their August installation for 25-plus years.

The cost is only $62 per shingle. Learn more about the project and ways to donate by visiting lakeshoremuseum.org.