Morning Buzz: July 16, 2026

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Rock The Boat boat race in St. Joseph

United Way's "Rock The Boat" is returning this Thursday to The Inn at Harbor Shores in St. Joseph! 24 cardboard boats, all decked out in a "summer camp" theme, hit the St. Joseph River channel starting at 5 P.M., and admission is free for anyone who wants to watch the chaos unfold!

Food, drinks, free shuttles, and audience participation are all part of the festivities, so grab your folding chair and sunscreen and cheer on your favorite paddlers!

Talksooner x Ice Cream Shops campaign

Families can pick up a cool treat and some conversation starters this summer as six West Michigan ice cream shops are teaming up with Talksooner, an online resource for parents and caregivers, to encourage families to talk with their kids about substance misuse prevention.

Participating spots include Coopersville Creamery, Frosty Boy of Cascade, Kilwin's Ice Cream in Grand Rapids, Lafayette Creamery in Hopkins, Ruth Ann's Ice Cream in Muskegon, and Whippi-Dip in Norton Shores.

Customers who stop in will get a commemorative ice cream scoop and tips for starting age-appropriate conversations while supplies last. The campaign runs through the end of summer. For more information, go to talksooner.org.

Summer Sounds Under The Shed

Summer Sounds Under The Shed is back this Saturday from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M. at the Grand Rapids Downtown Market!

Live music from Chris Cranick will fill the outdoor market shed while guests grab dinner from Market Hall merchants and sip cocktails, mocktails, or beer from the market bar.

If you're heading to a show at Acrisure Ampitheater afterward, park at the Market and hop the free shuttle for an easy night out. Plan your visit at downtownmarketgr.com.

Cultivating Futures hosting first community festival

Kentwood families can spend their Saturday at a brand new, free community festival!

Cultivating Futures is hosting its first-ever "Unity In Motion" festival this Saturday from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. at Pinewood Park. The event includes free lunch and ice cream.

Over 30 vendors, wellness activities, and giveaways that include gift cards and raffle prizes will be part of the events. The day also kicks off free youth outdoor summer camps with a chance to win a youth bike and outdoor gear!

Registration is not required but encouraged. Go to c1futures.org/unityinmotion for more.

Girls Choral Academy hosting music boot camp

Girls Choral Academy is hosting a free one-day music boot camp next week. On Wednesday, July 22 from 9 A.M. to 6:30 P.M. for girls in grades six through 12, participants will write songs, learn stage movement, build audition confidence, and wrap up the day with a community showcase for family and friends.

The day also includes an exclusive master class with a cast member from the national touring production of "The Great Gatsby", in town for a Broadway Grand Rapids show!

Registration is open at girlschoralacademy.org.

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