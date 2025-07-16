Morning Buzz: July 16, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

D.A. Blodgett-St. John's Care Closet

A new resource at D.A. Blodgett-St. John's, called The Care Closet, just opened this week for local families navigating crisis, foster care, or adoption. The agency's new resource is now providing free essentials, from warm coats and hygiene products to household supplies to more than 4,000 individuals it serves.

The closet was created to remove a significant barrier for families in some of the hardest moments of their lives providing the necessities, so the family can feel seure.

The Care Closet was officially opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony yesterday and was made possible through the generous support of lead donors Foam-It and California Closets, which designed and installed the space. It will be managed by the DABSJ Guild of Volunteers, and the community is invited to help keep it stocked by hosting donation drives or volunteering.

You can find more information at dabsj.org.

Charitable Union clothing drive

Make sure children in Calhoun County are ready for back to school this year. Charitable Union is collecting new and gently used clothing for its Back To School mobile store program. The organization's staff and volunteers pack trucks and travel across the country getting clothes to kids who need them and the demand is growing.

They are in desperate need for pants - boys, girls, men, and women, underwear, and shirts for girls and women.

Donations are being accepted at locations across the county through July 31. There is also a need for volunteers to help make these events work. Appointments for distribution open tomorrow.

For more information on how to sign up or donate, head to charitableunion.org.

GRAM On The Green

The popular free summer concert series, GRAM On The Green, is returning to the Grand Rapids Art Museum (GRAM) for 2025.

As part of the museum's "Thursdays on the Terrace" series, these events feature live music from local and regional acts, hands-on art activities, food trucks, and a cash bar. It is held in partnership with 88.1 WYCE.

The events are free to the public, and musueum admission is also free on Thursdays from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M. as part of Meijer Free Thursday nights.

It all kicks off tomorrow night from 6 P.M. to 8:30 P.M. Guests of all ages are invited to relax on the terrace and enjoy the festivities. Registration is not required, but it is recommended to arrive early to find a good spot. Attendees are also encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets for seating.

For more information, you can visit gram.org.

GRAMMA is moving locations!

The Grand Rapids African American Museum and Archives is moving! After eight years in it's current location on Monroe Center, the GRAMMA is expanding from 2,000 to 30,000 square feet in its new space on Sheldon Street.

The building was the home to the Compass College of Film and Media in the Heartside neighborhood. The space will allow the museum to expand it's archive and exhibit spaces, add classrooms, create a library, and it has an auditorium.

It is scheduled to move by the end of the year. There is an official press conference open to the community today at the new building, at 41 Sheldon Ave. SE at 3 P.M.

Celebration Cinema Rivertown renovations update

Celebration Cinema wants you to know that phase one of the theater's renovation at Rivertown Mall is complete! All of the auditoriums have been gutted and rebuilt for recliners. In addition, projectors have been updated, and more features are part of the facelift.

They want you to check it out, so they are offering free popcorn for all movies all day this Saturday with the purchase of a ticket. Any movie - free popcorn!

The theater is already beginning work on phase two, which will involve a new lobby, kitchen, and concessions area.

