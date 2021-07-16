Morning Buzz: July 16

1. Faster Horses, the massive country-music festival, is coming back to West Michigan this weekend.

Country legends and newcomers are taking over Brooklyn Township for the next three days.

For the campers, people can enter their site into this year's American Pride-themed campsite contest.

The festival starts July 16 and runs through Sunday, July 18.

For full information, visit fasterhorsesfestival.com.

2. Tech company Ibotta is offering free back-to-school- supplies for every child in America.

They have a specific list of items that people can buy either online, or at Walmart and Target stores, and they will refund those items 100 percent.

Some of those items include Five Star notebooks, Kleenex, Skippy Peanut Butter, and more. Instructions for getting those supplies are all on their app.

Ibotta says supplies should last until the end of August, so make sure to hop on this opportunity while you still can.

3. Ford is creating a gas-scented fragrance for drivers of electric cars.

The fragrance is a play on words on Mach and Macho for Ford's Mustang Mach-E electric vehicle.

The aroma was unveiled at the Goodwill Festival of Speed in England.

The essence has no real gas, but a hint of smoke and rubber.

The bottle looks like a gas pump, but for now, it's not for sale.

4. Missing your friends and family in Canada? Our neighbors to the north could start allowing fully vaccinated Americans next month for non-essential travel.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shared the news on Thursday. they're also talking about

letting fully vaccinated travelers from other countries in by September.

The border with Canada has been closed to non-essential travel since the early months of the pandemic.

5. It looks like a rollable TV may be getting closer to hitting the shelves. LG has updated the listing for its new 65-inch rollable TV, but they cost $100,000.

LG's listing still offers no option to buy, indicating it's unclear when the TV that can roll away into its base will actually be available. However, if the technology catches on, it will be available at a fraction of that price in the near future.

LG has been showing prototypes of a rollable screen since as far back as 2016.