Morning Buzz: July 15, 2026

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Michigan's Adventure offering free admission to guests 70 and older

Michigan's Adventure just turned 70, and septuagenarians can be part of the celebrations! Anybody 70 or older - born in 1956 or earlier - gets free admission to the park Monday through Thursday now through September 7. Just show a valid photo I.D. at the ticket booth in Muskegon; no need to purchase online.

Details are available at miadventure.enchantedparks.com.

Westwood Little League fundraiser to replace scoreboard and fence

A local little league needs your help after an act of arson caused thousands of dollars in damage.

Westwood Little League says two portable restrooms were intentionally set on fire on the afternoon of July 8, causing significant damage to fencing and the scoreboard. No injuries were reported, but league officials say repairs could top $10,000, and none of it is covered by insurance.

The league serves more than 500 local kids each year and has launched a fundraiser to cover the cost of repairs. While their goal has been exceeded, members of the community are still invited to help. If you'd like to contribute, search "Westwood Little League" on zeffy.com to donate.

LAUP Fiesta in Holland

The 62nd annual LAUP Fiesta takes over downtown Holland today through Sunday with five straight days of live music, dance, food, and culture. This is one of West Michigan's biggest Latino community events!

Catch the talent show and concerts at Kollen Park and the Holland Civic Center, then dance the night away Saturday at the Fiesta Baile with La Furia Del Ritmo and Grupo Ekilbriio! Sunday wraps things up with a custom car show and live watch party for the FIFA World Cup Final.

Rural Heritage Show in Kalamazoo County

You can step back in time at Kalamazoo County's Summer Rural Heritage Show this weekend! The Scotts Olde Tyme Power and Equipment Association hosts its annual event Friday and Saturday from 9 A.M. to 4 P.M. at Scotts Mill County Park.

Families can watch a working circular sawmill, see blacksmiths at the forge, and tour a historic log cabin and grist mill. Antique tractors and harvesting equipment will be on display and running. Kids can enjoy a train ride, face painting, and rope making.

The show itself is free, but Kalamazoo County Parks' $5 daily vehicle entry fee still applies. For more information, go to scottstractorshow.org.

GRPL survey available for library hours

The Grand Rapids Public Library is asking the community to weigh in on a new library hours survey! From now through July 25, you can help shape operating hours at all eight city-wide locations.

It's a fresh look at the library's schedule, which hasn't changed much in over 20 years, to better match how folks live and learn today.

GRPL wants to be clear: this is about growth and innovation, not budget cuts - no layoffs, no closures, just smarter hours. Head to grpl.org to take the survey.

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