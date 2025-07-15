Morning Buzz: July 15, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Open Roads Bike Program

The community is invited to come celebrate the Open Roads Bike Program and it's new home in Kalamazoo. The organization is built on the idea that bikes are more than transportation - they are tools for growth, confidence, and connection.

Programs include earn-a-bike, fix-a-palooza, open shop, and youth apprenticeships. The new facility in the Edison neighborhood will allow for expanded hours, more programming, and increased exposure and accessibility to the community.

The grand opening is this Thursday from 2 P.M. to 5 P.M. at 914 Vine Street. Youth mechanics will offer guided tours and demonstrations at the event.

KYD Network Summer Learning Celebration

The Kalamazoo Youth Development Network (KYD Network) is set to host its ninth annual Kalamazoo Summer Learning Celebration this Thursday, July 17 at Bronson Park from 11 A.M. to 3 P.M.

This family-friendly event will feature community vendors, youth performances, and guest speakers.

In partnership with the National Summer Learning Association (NSLA), KYD Network emphasizes the importance of keeping youth engaged, safe, and healthy during the summer, preparing them for a successful return to school.

Anna Cool, community engagement specialist, will represent the governor's office at the celebration. A second National Day of Summer Learning celebration for Calhoun County will be held on July 18 at CW Post Stadium in Battle Creek.

You can get more information at kydnet.org.

Riverbend Steam and Gas Show

The 57th annual Riverbend Steam and Gas Show is rolling into Allendale this Thursday through Saturday. Check out lots of vintage tractors, engines, and machinery that dominated the countryside in the early 20th century.

There will be demonstrations of threshing machines, corn huskers, grist mills, a sawmill, water pumps, and more.

There will also be children's activities, vendors, food, and a tractor pull. Visit riverbendshow.com or check out the event's Facebook page for more information on schedule or tickets.

Muskegon Museum of Art site sculpture

The Muskegon Museum of Art is proudly unveiling "One's-Self I Sing", a monumental, site-specific sculpture by internationally acclaimed artist Beth Lipman.

To celebrate, the museum is hosting an artist talk and unveiling reception this Thursday, July 17, at 7 P.M.

Suspended in the museum's central atrium, the sculpture explores the interconnectedness of time, culture, and nature through materials like glass, wood, metal, and gypsum. It functions as an "exploded" still life, inviting viewers to reflect on humanity's place within deep time.

According to Kirk Hallman, executive director of the Muskegon Museum of Art, the piece is a "showstopping first impression." The artist talk and reception are open to the public and free to attend.

MI Special Olympics training camp

Nearly 50 of the best Special Olympics athletes in the state are vying for spots to represent Michigan in next year's USA games in Minneapolis. The athletes, unified partners, and coaches attended the official team Michigan training camp at the Unified Sports and Inclusion Center in Grand Rapids.

This was the final qualifier for the USA games. These athletes are the best in their sport, from track and field, to swimming, powerlifting, gymnastics, flag football, soccer, bocce, and volleyball. A select group of them will join 3,000 other athletes representing all 50 states next June in Minneapolis.

