Morning Buzz: July 15

1. Tim Hortons Camp Day is back on July 17. 100 percent of all hot and iced coffee purchases will be donated to Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.

The camp's mission is to provide life-changing opportunities for underserved youth to help them reach their full potential. More than 320,000 youth found support through multi-year development programs in the foundation's 50-year history.

Customers can also start supporting Tim Hortons Foundation Camps by buying a Camp Day bracelet for $3, or a $2 donation badge.

2. You can enjoy the glow and flicker of candlelight as you enjoy classical musicians performing the music of Coldplay, Adele, Taylor Swift, and others as candlelight concerts, a unique musical experience featuring live music in an intimate candlelit setting, are coming to Muskegon!

There are two dates scheduled with two shows on each date. The first is this week on Friday with an early concert featuring Vivaldi's Four Seasons and then a later show featuring a tribute to Taylor Swift.

Then on August 30, the two shows are a tribute to Coldplay on Strings and a tribute to Adele. It's all held at the event center at Francisano Place and is a great way to introduce new fans to classical music.

You can learn more and get tickets at feverup.com.

3. Shopping at Costco is going to cost you a little bit more.

The warehouse store chain has announced its first membership price increase in seven years -- it's expected to impact about 52 million customers.

Annual memberships will see a $5 increase to $65 while executive memberships will jump $10 to $130 a year.

Costco will raise the maximum rewards for executive members to $1250 a year.

The new membership rates start September 1.

4. Experience a Great Lakes tradition at the Michigan Maritime Museum's 22nd annual Fish Boil Fundraiser this Saturday!

Enjoy a delicious fish boil dinner with the best harbor views in town, all while supporting the museum's mission to preserve Michigan's Maritime Heritage.

There will be live music, a 50/50 raffle, and games. Savor the authentic flavors of a traditional fish boil lake fish, potatoes, and onions served with melted butter and lemon, a roll and coleslaw, and a scoop of ice cream for dessert.

This special celebration marks the museum's 50th anniversary. Tickets are available at the door for $20 per plate and $10 for children 12 and under.

5. ArtPrize is looking at the future of America's automotive industry. It will be highlighted through a piece displayed during the competition this September.

This is the "Z-Car One" designed 20 years ago by Zaha Hadid, a designer and architect, well-known in her field.

The futuristic piece is meant to call attention to our impact on climate. It's part of the permanent collection at Michigan State University's Art Museum, which Hadid designed.

The piece will be on loan during ArtPrize at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum.

it's not an entry in the competition, but rather just something else for visitors to enjoy.

ArtPrize runs September 13-28.