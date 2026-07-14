Morning Buzz: July 14, 2026

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Charitable Union back-to-school clothing drive

This August, Charitable Union will bring their annual Back to School Mobile Store to families in Albion, Harper Creek, Homer, Marshall and Battle Creek. They are asking the community for donations to help fill their shelves and also for volunteers to help sort clothing, set up a mobile store or assist families.

For a full list of donation items needed and donation locations please visit Charitableunion.org. To volunteer, contact Nicole Frohlich at nicole@charitableunion.org or call 269-964-7234.

Grand Rapids Griffins "Put A Lid On It" bike helmet giveaway

If your child needs a new bike helmet, come to the Grand Rapids Public Library Seymour Branch on Wednesday, July 15 from 2 - 3 p.m. for the 18th annual "Lids at the Library" event.

Volunteers will properly fit the first 100 kids, ages one - 12 for a free bike helmet. A parent or legal guardian must be present.

The Grand Rapids Public Library Seymour Branch is location at 2350 Eastern Ave, SE. For additional information, visit griffinshockey.com/putalidonit.

Beer City Winds America 250 Concert

To celebrate America's 250 birthday, the Beer City Winds are performing for one night only. Featuring music that symbolizes our natural wonders and the hard-working American people, this concert is not one to miss.

The concert is Thursday, July 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the Royce Auditorium. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here.

Veteran Coffee Social

American Legion Post 179 is offering Veterans a way to connect with other Veterans, as well as resources and support.

On the third Saturday of every month, Post 179 hosts a Veteran Coffee Social. It is open to all veterans, regardless of American Legion membership. There will also be guests from Veteran Services on-site.

Their next social will be held on Saturday, July 18 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 23237 Wilson Ave SW.

Cans Film Festival

The 4th annual Cans Film Festival is coming to the historic Wealthy Theatre, showcasing local, independent films. Attendees can enjoy many unique and inspiring films over the two-day festival, as well as a workshop where they see what goes on behind the scenes from the filmmakers themselves.

The festival is on July 17, and the entry fee is what attendees can give in the form of recyclable cans and bottles. For more information, visit cansfilmfestival.org

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