Morning Buzz: July 14, 2025

Brick Universe LEGO Fan Expo in Kalamazoo

The ultimate LEGO celebration is coming to Kalamazoo. The Brick Universe LEGO Fan Expo is rolling in for a weekend of creativity, learning, and pure LEGO magic. Kids and adults can dive into interactive building zones, marvel at stunning, life-sized LEGO displays, and even meet the professional artists and builders in person! This is the first time the nationally-touring show is stopping in Kalamazoo, and it's all happening at the Kalamazoo Expo Center on August 23rd and 24th. To learn more or to grab your tickets, just head to Brick Universe USA.

BIG Buzz at John Ball Zoo

Big Bugs at John Ball Zoo! Starting today, you can check out their incredible new "Power of Pollinators" exhibit, featuring more than 20 larger-than-life animatronic insects. These moving, noisy displays, including giant bees and beautiful butterflies, are there to teach visitors just how vital pollinators are to our ecosystem. The best part? It's all included with your regular zoo admission and runs all the way through November 23rd. It's a great time to visit, so check out their website.

Kalamazoo Blues Fest

The Kalamazoo Valley Blues Festival is bringing the soul to Arcadia Creek Festival Place all weekend long. Now in its 31st year, this two-day festival features electrifying performances, fantastic food, adult beverages, and local vendors. On Friday, the headliner is the dynamic harmonica master, Brandon Santini. Then on Saturday, award-winning vocalist Vanessa Collier brings her captivating stage presence to town. Single day and full weekend passes are available. More info here.

Christian Sci-Fi at Realm Makers Event

The first-ever Realm Makers Expo is coming to DeVos Place from July 18th to the 20th. This unique event brings together thousands of fans and creators of Christian fantasy and science fiction. And it's not just a book festival; it's a huge showcase of video games, film, comics, and more! The event welcomes fans of all ages and beliefs and features special guests like Mike Nawrocki, the co-creator of VeggieTales, and New York Times bestselling author Brent Weeks! You can find all the details at their website.

Get Paid to Move to Michigan?

We're not kidding! Southwest Michigan is offering some serious incentives to attract more people to live and work there. An online marketplace called "Make My Move" is accepting applications for towns all around the area, from Holland to Jackson. New movers could get five-thousand dollars in down payment assistance, career support for their partner, school enrollment help, and more. To apply and see if you qualify, check out this website.

