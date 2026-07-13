Morning Buzz: July 13, 2026

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President Ford wreath laying ceremony tomorrow

Grand Rapids will honor President Gerald R. Ford's 113th birthday tomorrow with its annual wreath-laying ceremony at his tomb at the Ford Presidential Museum starting at 9:30 A.M.

His daughter, Susan Ford Bales, will offer a tribute, joined by remarks from James P. Hackett, former CEO of Ford Motor Company. Wreaths will be presented on behalf of President Trump, the Ford family, and the Grand Rapids business community, with the ceremony also honoring the legacy of Betty Ford, who started this tradition in 2007.

Four West Michigan restaurants named in Wine Spectator Magazine's 2026 Restaurant Awards

Looking for the best wine in West Michigan? Wine Spectator Magazine has released its 2026 Restaurant Awards, recognizing over 4,000 restaurants worldwide for excellence in wine service.

Here in Michigan, 39 restaurants were showcased with four West Michigan spots: Butch's Dry Dock in Holland, Noto's Old World Italian Dining, Bistro Bella Vita, and Cafe Mamo. All are located in Grand Rapids.

For the full list, head to winespectator.com.

Registration open for GLMC's Lakeshore Gathering

Public registration is now open for the Great Lakes Music Camp's ninth annual Lakeshore Gathering, happening October 1 through 4 at Camp Blodgett Loeks Retreat Center in West Olive.

This year's lineup features Grammy-nominated instructors like Kenny and Amanda Smith, Don Julin, Jake Howard, and Bruce Molsky. They are teaching guitar, mandolin, banjo, and fiddle across bluegrass, Celtic, and Americana styles. Campers from around the world will gather for four days of classes, jams, and concerts. Youth scholarships are available.

Visit greatlakesmusic.org to secure your spot before packages sell out.

Cow Appreciation Day back at Chick-fil-A

Fans of Chick-fil-A restaurants know it well, and it's coming back tomorrow! After a seven year hiatus, Cow Appreciation Day is happening!

From 7 A.M. to 7 P.M., guests who dress up in cow-themed attire can claim one free entree from a select menu, dine-in only. Free breakfast biscuits, chicken sandwiches, nuggets, all for putting on your best cow costume.

Cans Film Festival at the Wealthy Theatre

The fourth annual Cans Film Festival will take place on July 17 and 18 at the Wealthy Theatre to showcase independent, Michigan-made films and bring together filmmakers from across the state.

Michigan's film and entertainment ecosystem, from creative producers to writers to cinematographers, is reinventing itself and building the community from the ground up. The Cans Film Festival is a pinnacle opportunity built for this community of established filmmakers and newcomers to spark collaboration of their talents and expose their productions to new audiences.

The entry fee is to give a donation of what attendees can give in the form of recyclable cans and bottles. Proceeds will be split among the filmmakers whose films will be shown.

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