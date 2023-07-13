Morning Buzz: July 13, 2023

1. This November, the indie music of "Young The Giant" will be at GLC Live at 20 Monroe as fans gather to support Hope Network Foundation's annual "Sounds Like Hope" benefit concert series.

The concert is planned for November 11. A special Hope Network presale is live now with tickets opening to the public on July 14 at 10 a.m. online at livenation.com and at the 20 Monroe box office.

Tickets start at $45 with limited VIP ticket options available as well. The concert is one of many foundation events that are designed to raise funds for Hope Network programs while spurring greater awareness and support for mental health care.

2. Enjoy a free family-friendly concert tonight at Walker Community Park starting at 6:30 p.m.

The Greenbridge Band will be performing, with musical influences ranging from Motown to worship, 80's hair bands, and more, they've got a little something for everyone.

Don't forget your blankets and lawn chairs. You're welcome to bring coolers for a picnic in the park or enjoy a tasty meal from the food trucks.

3. Berger Chevy helping out the community and they need your help tomorrow. As you're passing the dealership, on the corner of 28th and Breton, keep an eye out for their "Honk for Charity" signs.

If you see one, "honk". Each "honk" equals a dollar donation to help purchase school supplies for elementary and middle schools in Kent County through Heart of West Michigan's Stuff The Bus campaign.

4. Taking another step to power Michigan’s electric vehicle transformation, Consumers Energy announced a new effort to install EV chargers at apartment buildings, condominiums, and overnight community locations across the state.

The new multifamily EV charging program will offer $7,500 rebates to encourage property owners to invest in overnight charging for their tenants.

Anyone can learn more at consumersenergy.com/overnightcharge.

5. Multiple Grand Rapids breweries are in the running for the best in the nation. In addition to Grand Rapids being up for "Best Beer City In America" - two Grand Rapids bars are up for beer-related honors in USA Today and 10best Reader's Polls.

Grand Rapids' Hopcat is in the running for "Best Beer Bar In The U.S." and City Built Brewing is also up for "Best Brewpub In The U.S."

You can vote for Hopcat and City Built once daily through Monday, July 24 at noon by going to 10best.com/awards.