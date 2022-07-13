Morning Buzz: July 13

1. Next week will mark the six-year anniversary of the tragic car accident that took the life of MSU Spartan Michael Sadler.

On Sunday, July 17 everyone is invited to celebrate the life and legacy of Mike.

The event will once again be held at Atwater Brewery from noon to 3 p.m. Tickets can be found on Eventbrite and include admission, two free drinks, a Sadler wristband, and a souvenir pint glass.

2. A West Michigan Company will be making a name for themselves on the football fields, literally! Grand Rapids Acrisure has struck a deal to name the Pittsburgh Steelers' Stadium.

The company is a global insurance broking company. They sealed a 15-year deal with the Steelers to put their name on the team's home stadium.

The name change is significant, Acrisure is the first company to have its name on a Pittsburgh Stadium that isn't based in Pittsburgh since 2001.

The Steeler's home field has been sponsored by Heinz, which has its headquarters in the city.

3. The Ionia Free Fair gets underway this Friday and they're going big on the first night.

At 7 p.m. it's the Monster Truck Show and then at 8, Gunnar and the Grizzly Boys will take the stage. Also, don't forget to purchase the ride pass!

To check out all the attractions and more all you have to do is go to ioniafreefair.com.