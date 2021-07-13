Morning Buzz: July 13

1. The Downtown Market is searching for people to fill some of their open positions.

To do that, they're hosting a job fair from 12-4 p.m. in their banquet room on the second floor. Available positions include front and back-of-house help for Slows Bar-B-Q, Tacos El Cunado, and Juju Bird, sales associate positions, and more.

No registration is required, but you're encouraged to bring your resume with you. For more information and detailed job descriptions, visit downtownmarketgr.com/careers.

2. The National Spotlight is shining on Helen DeVos Children's Hospital.

The hospital's surgery center earned Level 1 Verification by the American College of Surgeons based on programs and practices that have improved surgical quality, prevented complications, reduced costs, and help save lives.

Helen DeVos says they're the only Level 1 Surgery Center of its kind in West Michigan.

3. The Polish Heritage Festival is planning to return this summer after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.

The festival will take place at Calder Plaza. There will be music, food, drinks, entertainment, and more.

The Polish Heritage Festival is scheduled for Friday, August 27 through Sunday, August 29 and it's free to attend.

4. A crew of fishermen reeled in a record-setting salmon during a tournament this past weekend in Muskegon, weighing in at 39 pounds.

It's the heaviest fish in the history of the Muskegon Open Tournament.

The boat's captain, Nate Wellman, says the catch came in on Saturday about 10 minutes after their lines went into the water.

The team wrestled the fish for about an hour, and it took two men to lift it in the boat. Wellman thinks the fish could be one of the three largest fish ever caught on Lake Michigan.

5. Finally, the perfect wine to pair with your favorite romantic comedy! The Hallmark Channel is introducing a wine club.

Sign up to get wine shipped to you four times a year which are paired with Hallmark Channel movie-vieweing suggestions.

You also chose whether you want three, sex, or 12 bottles per shipment, so you can grab some friends and make it a viewing party.

The membership also comes with a ton of perks like exclusive wines made for the club, discounts, wine tastings, and more.