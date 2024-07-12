Morning Buzz: July 12

1. To commemorate President Gerald R. Ford's 111th birthday, members of the Ford family and the President Gerald R. Ford Historical Legacy Trust will host a wreath-laying ceremony at 9 a.m., on July 14, at the tomb of our 38th president and his wife, former first lady Betty Ford. The ceremony is a combination of two traditions. The first is a long-standing presidential tradition of observing each deceased president's birthday, during which the sitting president sends a wreath to be presented by a military officer. The second is a personal tribute established by Betty Ford in 2007. During the ceremony, there will be a 38-second silent tribute to America’s 38th president, followed by the sound of echo taps.

2. A groundbreaking exhibition is coming to Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park. "David Smith: The Nature Of Sculpture" will open September 23 and be on view through March 2, 2025. Working in multiple media, formats, and scales, smith blurred boundaries between painting and sculpture and between traditional genres like landscape and figuration. The exhibition will be arranged in loose chronological order, beginning with Smith's earliest sculptures from 1932 to the year before he died in 1965.

3. Something big is coming to John Ball Zoo. Beginning July 15th, you might hear a roar in the distance that sounds a little different than the lion or tiger they normally hear. That's because it's a dinosaur and part of John Ball Zoo's newest exhibit "Dino Adventures." Now through November 15, "Dino Adventures" is an interactive exhibit in the entryway and forest realm sections of the zoo. More than 20 life-size robotic dinosaurs will display real behaviors, such as mothering, feeding, preying, and more. Learn more at jbzoo.org.

4. America is feeling the call of the wild. An estimated 84-point-8 million Americans ditched the city lights to sleep under the stars in 2023, proving that camping has never been more popular. The Dyrt's 2024 Camping Report found that 45.5 percent of people reported having a difficult time getting a reservation at a campground. So, they compiled a list of the top 10 hardest-to-book campgrounds in the U.S. and two of them are right here in Michigan. Coming in at number six is Hurricane River Campground at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore and the 2nd hardest place to book, Twelve Mile Beach Campground, also along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. The 2024 Midwest Wheelchair Tennis Championship is back in Grand Rapids for another full set of action.

5. Approximately 60 wheelchair and para-standing athletes will be competing in more than 150 tennis matches through Sunday, July 14th at MVP Athletic Club. National athletes from across the country are competing in the United States Tennis Association level 1 event for over $5000 in prize money. Also, there are multiple youth events as well, including a junior wheelchair tennis clinic taking place tonight from 4 to 6 p.m. Then on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon the beginner/novice tournament familiarizes both children and their parents with tournament participation. Learn more at maryfreebed.com.