Morning Buzz: July 12

1. Be a part of a rewarding career and help get kids to school. Dean Transportation is hosting a hiring event today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Radisson Hotel Grand Rapids Riverfront.

For GRPS and Kent ISD positions, Dean is offering wages up to $21 per hour and a sign-on bonus of up to $750 to qualified candidates.

The event is free and open to anyone with or without prior experience. Make sure to bring a valid driver's license with you.

2. The Grand Rapids Art Museum has just announced their 2022 lineup for their 13th GRAM on the Green Series.

Events will take place on Tuesday evenings starting on July 21 with Molly and After Ours.

All ages are invited and there will be food trucks, a cash bar, and hands-on art-making activities.

3. If you're looking to furnish your house or apartment, get discounts at the Steelcase Remarket Friends and Family Sale on July 16 from 8 a.m. to noon in Kentwood.

Some great items available this year will be from brands like AMQ, West Elm, and Plenty of Steelcase task seating and adjustable desks.

Also, a portion of the proceeds will be benefiting United Way.

4. Here's an easy way to support Ronald McDonald House Charities.

All McDonald's restaurants in Michigan are now offering white bucket hats with a red and yellow stripe for just $10. The money will go directly to the houses in Grand Rapids, Ann Arbor, Detroit, and Lansing.

These homes help families with ill or injured children stay together and provide transportation, home-cooked meals, private bedrooms, and fully equipped kitchens and laundry facilities near the medical care they need.