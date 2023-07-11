Morning Buzz: July 11, 2023

1. In case you've been off the grid, Amazon Prime Days start today and run into tomorrow.

With thousands of deals available, it's important to watch out for scammers. So here are some things tips on how to shop safely online.

The BBB says only shop on sites you know and trust, and double-check the URL at checkout, don't assume social media links are safe, but rather check out the website by typing it into your browser.

Watch for typos and grammatical errors; the real websites won't make those mistakes. Try to pay with a credit card because it's easier to get your money back if it's a scam. Happy shopping!

2. It's the opening day for the Grand Rapids premiere of "Frozen" at Broadway Grand Rapids, and discounted tickets are now available for students and educators for just $30.

"Frozen" runs now through July 23 at DeVos Performance Hall. Tickets are limited and may not allow recipients to sit together.

Rush tickets may be purchased at the box office three hours prior to showtime. Don't forget to bring a school id.

It's Fiesta Week in downtown Holland. Latin American United for Progress or LAUP is partnering with the city to host this first-ever event.

3. All the fun starts tomorrow with the kids’ activities at the farmers market at 9:30. Children are invited to learn more about Latino culture and celebrate diversity.

The party continues Thursday night for the Street Performer Series and a free concert Friday night.

Then on Saturday, the fiesta will feature live music and dancing, a car show, food vendors, a Mercado, and more - it runs from noon to 11:30 p.m.

Head to hollandfarmersmarket.com for a full schedule.

4. The magical sounds of the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra will fill Miller Auditorium as they announce a live performance of the "Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone" film concert.

The concert will take place on February 2.

The concert will feature the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra performing live, to picture, every note from Harry Potter And The Sorcerer's Stone. Audiences will be able to relive the magic of the entire film in high-definition on a 40-foot screen while hearing Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra perform John Williams' unforgettable score live.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. at millerauditorium.com.

5. Seeing the northern lights fall on a majority of people's bucket lists. If values are high enough on Thursday night, it may be possible that West Michigan could pick up on a faint view of the aurora.

The University of Alaska Fairbanks, forecasts strong KP values on July 13, which means it could be possible to view the aurora in Michigan.

The natural phenomenon is usually caused by solar winds coming from the sun and Earth's magnetic field.

In West Michigan, we are expecting a variation in cloud cover Thursday, which could prove to be a challenge. If you are interested in seeing the lights, try to avoid city lights.

We have more on this on our website.