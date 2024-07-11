Morning Buzz: July 11

1. Michigan has a new state holiday to honor mothers of the men and women who serve our country. Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a bipartisan bill designating February 1 as "Blue Star Mother’s Day." State senator Rick Outman introduced the Senate Bill from Six Lakes in March 2023. It was sent to the state house unanimously the following June. The first informal meeting of the Blue Star Mothers of America was held on February 1, 1942, in Flint. The organization now has more than 200 chapters and 6,000 members across the country.

2. The Muskegon Museum of History and Science announces a series of events featuring the renowned Paleo Joe, a celebrated paleontologist known for bringing the ancient world to life. Join the museum for fossil prep days where you'll have the unique opportunity to watch Paleo Joe in action as he meticulously cleans and prepares fossils for an upcoming exhibit. These sessions are a chance to see paleontology up close and interact with Paleo Joe by asking questions about his work and discoveries. The first day is July 26 from 10 a.m. to noon. Get all the other dates and learn more at lakeshoremuseum.org.

3. The king of pop is hitting the Broadway Grand Rapids stage this week and there are RUSH tickets available for every performance. Students and educators can get tickets for just $40. A valid school ID is required, and you can get two tickets per person. RUSH tickets may be purchased in person an hour before the show when the box office opens at Devos Performance Hall. Since this is a very popular show, RUSH tickets will be limited per performance, and single seats scattered throughout the venue. "MJ: The Musical" is running now through July 14.

4. Dog owners looking to train their four-legged furry friends have a chance to attend workshops for free this summer. A Pleasant Dog, a Grand Rapids school for dogs, is partnering with the City Of Grand Rapids through August to offer free dog training workshops at city parks, including Riverside and Garfield. Additionally, a pleasant dog hopes to launch another round in late summer or early fall due to the overwhelming response. Participants are expected to attend each class with leashes and plenty of treats for training. Those interested in attending the free classes must sign the safety waiver on the Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation website. Residents living outside of Grand Rapids can pay a $10 fee to participate.

5. Michigan is home to the best U.S. National Park, according to the Wall Street Journal. In a new ranking of all the country's national parks, writers declared Isle Royale the king of the mountain, even beating out America's biggest mountain, Denali National Park and Preserve. The ranking used four specific criteria, including hiking and camping options and variety of other recreational opportunities. But one data point stood above the rest and was key to Isle Royale taking the top spot: crowd size. Crowds carried 50 percent of the weight for the criteria as a serene setting for their outdoor recreation.