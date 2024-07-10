Morning Buzz: July 10

1. Here's a way you can help those still affected by the Portage tornado. Jeannie Cleaning, Clean By Design, and Clean Vibz Kzoo are partnering up for "There Is No Place Like Home - Tornado Clean Up Drive." Starting July 15 and going until the end of the month you are asked to drop off personal care items such as shampoo, conditioner, and body wash. They need home care items like liquid laundry soap and cleaning supplies too. You can see those drop-off locations right there on your screen. Any questions, feel free to go to jeanniecleaning.com.

2. After being gone for nearly 70 years, a classic Muskegon beer brand has been brought back to life. Muskegon Brewing Company is part of the mixed-use Adelaide Pointe Project on Muskegon Lake. It's grand opening is today from 4 to 10 p.m. They're currently partnering with Pigeon Hill, which is brewing a range of styles, including lager, blonde ale, West Coast IPA, wheat beer, and more under the Muskegon Brewing Co. Brand. The new building seats 250 people and offers gorgeous views of Muskegon Lake. You can check them out at muskegonbrewery.com or visit their Facebook page.

3. The Listening Lawn Concert Series at Studio Park in downtown Grand Rapids kicks off this Friday. Midtown GR announced the lineup a couple of months back, now fans can look forward to seeing a variety of folk, rock, bluegrass, funk & soul. There are scheduled performances from KT Tunstall, Robert Randolph Band, The Spin Doctors, and more. Friday's show features The Wood Brothers, and on Saturday catch Victor Wooten and the Wooten Brothers. Buy your tickets at themidtowngr.com.

4. Day Of Play is back at the Grand Rapids Children's Museum. It's on July 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year, they're bringing the fun outside to the rainbow road. Enjoy free admission to the museum and experience the ultimate celebration of play. Food trucks will be on-site with tasty treats for purchase. Also, look forward to music, yard games, crafts, bubbles, giveaways, and tons of hands-on activities. Learn more by going to grcm.org.

5. The restaurant at the Momentum Center in Grand Haven opens this week for a special first meal fundraiser. Be among the first to eat at the renovated Vous Cafe on Thursday at 6:30. There are just 50 reservations available for the Cajun specialties and wine pairings, tickets for that event are 200 dollars. It will support the Momentum Center's mission of being a community hub where everyone is visible and connected. The Vous Cafe will officially open to the public on Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and then daily Tuesday through Saturday. It offers job skills training and employment for individuals with disabilities, mental illness and other workplace barriers. To learn more head to momentumcentergh.org.