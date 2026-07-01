Morning Buzz: July 1, 2026

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Tech Week GR featuring Shark Tank guests

Shark Tank is swimming into West Michigan! Original cast member and founder of Fubu, Daymond John and executive producer Robert Herjavec are teaming up to kick off Tech Week Grand Rapids 2026.

The pair will headline a fireside chat on September 14 at GLC Live at 20 Monroe. The week-long event runs through September 19, packing in more than 100 events covering everything from A.I. to cybersecurity to med tech.

Last year's Tech Week drew over 15,000 people, and organizers say this year's shark-studded kickoff, presented by Bank of America, is shaping up to be the biggest one yet. You don't have to be a tech guru to join in - these events are open to everyone.

Visit techweekgr.com for a full schedule.

Children's Advocacy Center at the Holland Farmer's Market

Some help for parents in helping keep kids safe is coming to the Holland Farmer's Market this week. Families can head downtown tomorrow as the Children's Advocacy Center joins the market's weekly kids activities to teach body safety for children.

The free program runs from 9:30 to 11:30 A.M., starting with story time from the Herrick District Library followed by hands-on activities like "safe adult" beaded bracelets and "boss of my body" temporary tattoos.

For over 25 years, the Children's Advocacy Center has served as Ottawa County's expert in child abuse prevention, having helped more than 9,000 children. Activities are geared for ages three to ten, and a parent or guardian must stay on-site the entire time.

For the full schedule, go to hollandfarmersmarket.com.

Applications open for EC Whitetail Ranch's Wounded Hero Hunt

White Cloud's EC Whitetail Ranch is rolling out the red carpet for our nation's heroes once again. They're taking applications until July 15 for the sixth annual Wounded Hero Hunt. It is a weekend of fellowship and healing set for October 2 through 4.

Veterans, active-duty military, first responders, and those with service-related injuries can apply or be nominated by Emailing info@ecwhitetailranch.com. Six lucky heroes will be selected and announced on social media by August 1.

Hunters get two nights of lodging, all their meals, guided doe hunting, and a shot at a trophy buck.

Kalamazoo Symphony presents "Patriotic Pops"

The Kalamazoo Symphony's Patriotic Pops is kicking off Fourth of July weekend in a big way: celebrating the United States' 250th birthday with two big shows.

First up is tomorrow night's concert, which has been moved from Central Park in Portage to the Portage Central High School auditorium at 7:30 P.M.

Then on Thursday, July 2, the Symphony heads to Bronson Park. Grab your lawn chairs for a free concert that wraps up with a spectacular drone show finale. Food trucks and face painting will be there as well, and that concert begins at 8:30 P.M.

Admission is free for both shows and feature music from John Philip Sousa, Duke Ellington, George Gershwin, and more. For details, visit kalamazoosymphony.com.

"The Stories of Us" from AARP Michigan

AARP Michigan wants to hear your story! As the country celebrates its 250th birthday, AARP Michigan is teaming with "The Stories of Us" to build a nationwide time capsule of everyday experiences, and all it takes is your voice.

Folks can record their reflections from home at thestoriesofus.org/aarpmi, where voice-to-text turns spoken memories into written stories you can review and approve. If you're on the east side of the state, you can get in on it in person, stopping by one of the 25 talking drum sculptures around Detroit, including the main library, Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park, and the Warren Gateway.

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