Morning Buzz: July 1

1. Trinity Health will open a new 24-7 emergency center north of Grand Rapids on July 9.

It's near the corner of 7 Mile and Northland Drive. The center has 9 patient rooms, and staff that can provide a wide range of medical care. Trinity Health says people from North Kent County and the surrounding communities can now receive state-of-the-art emergency medical care anytime and closer to home.

2. ArtPrize, the international art competition and cultural event held annually in Grand Rapids, returning September 13-28. This year's return marks a tremendous increase in numbers of participating artists, entries, and venues. ArtPrize will showcase the incredible talents of 1,644 artists through 1,152 entries displayed across over 180 venues in Grand Rapids. The event will feature artists from 53 countries and 42 U.S. states. This year marks fifteen years since the inception of ArtPrize. To learn more about this year's event and make your plans for ArtPrize season, visit artprize.org.

3. The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society received the "Superior Award" from the Historical Society of Michigan, one of the oldest historical societies in the country. The superior award was established by the HSM in 2006. It recognizes historical societies, museums, and other organizations that have preserved and advanced U.P. History. The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society says their museum, marine operations, and shipwreck discoveries are all possible thanks to teamwork. To learn more about the museum you can go to shipwreckmuseum.com.

4. The Kirk Gibson Foundation for Parkinson's just launched a summer store of merchandise that features the 40th anniversary of the 1984 champion Detroit Tigers. Items include shirts, hats, windbreakers golf accessories, can coolers, and more. A few t-shirt options commemorate the Tigers' 40th anniversary of the 1984 team. The store is available now through July 7, with all proceeds going to the foundation to help improve the quality of life of those living with Parkinson's Disease and their families. Gibson is currently a color commentator on Bally Sports Detroit for the Tigers and a special assistant to the team's front office. Played with the Tigers from 1979-87, and famously hit two home runs in the clinching game 5 of the 1984 World Series.

5. Tenacious D is playing just five shows in the U.S. this year, and one of them is in West Michigan! Jack Black and Kyle Glass will take the stage at the Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo on Friday, October 25. The goal of the tour is to get more young people voting. Proceeds will be donated to the nonprofit, 'Rock The Vote,' which supports voter registration, education, and rights. General admission tickets are now on sale.