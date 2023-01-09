Morning Buzz: January 9

1. Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park is preparing to welcome its 14-millionth guest on Monday, January 9, around Noon. Meijer Gardens first opened to the public in 1995 and welcomes guests from around the world. David Hooker, Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park President & CEO, will welcome the special guest and present them with a gift basket.

2. Concerts for the smallest symphony goers. On January 14, Grand Rapids Symphony heads over to Forest Hills Fine Arts Center at 10am for their DTE Energy Family Series performance of Ferdinand the Bull. Tickets are just $10 to attend and the concert is just under an hour.

3. Martin Luther King Jr. day is one week from today and a wonderful way to honor his legacy is with a national day of service. The volunteer center of Greater Battle Creek and Kalamazoo and the city of Kalamazoo have several opportunities from cleaning and organizing to painting. T-shirts and lunch vouchers will be available at the volunteer sites. Register Here.

4. It's Koffee for Kiddos. For all of January, Sparrows Coffee in the Creston neighborhood is donating a dollar from every Hubert's favorite drink that's sold to the Early Learning Neighborhood Collective. ELNC is an organization dedicated to providing technical, developmental and educational resources to our youngest, most vulnerable children. The drink is make with gingerbread syrup, chai, espresso, oat milk., and cinnamon sprinkles.

5. The Mega Millions jackpot has jumped to more than $1 billion after Friday night's drawing ended without an overall winner. This marks the fourth time in a little over four years that the top prize has exceeded $1 billion. The next drawing will be on Tuesday, January 10.