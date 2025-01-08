Morning Buzz: January 8, 2025

1. If you want to take your fitness to new heights this year, now is the perfect opportunity to try Zeal Aerial Fitness and it's brand new state-of-the-art facility. The Creston location just opened at 131 Caledonia, right off Plainfield Ave. It is an expansive and modern space with the latest aerial fitness equipment and amenities. That means more classes, improved safety and performance.

Plus, there's a lounge area and plenty of parking. The new location is officially open, but if you want to learn more and check it out - there's an open house coming up on Friday, January 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. There will be class demonstrations, facility tours and special offers. To learn more, head to zealaerialfitness.com.

2. Attention all South Haven area nonprofits! The South Haven Area Community Foundation is now accepting grant applications for 2025! If your organization is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, school system, or municipal government, you're encouraged to apply for funding that will positively impact the greater South Haven area. Focus areas include education, economic development, and arts & culture. The foundation offers two tiers of grant funding:

Tier one: request up to $1,500 for operational expenses.

Tier two: request between $1,501 and $10,000 for project costs.

The South Haven Area Community Foundation is committed to supporting organizations that enrich and improve the lives of area residents. To date, they have awarded over $1 million to local organizations.Apply online at southhavencf.org/grants by March 15, 2025. Grant awardees will be notified in May.

3. Have a student who is passionate about community engagement and wants to make a difference with some real-world experience? This is a great opportunity. Bank of America is now accepting applications for their 2025 Student Leaders Program. It's a paid summer internship that connects 300 high school juniors and seniors from across the country.

They will serve their own communities through local non-profits and will be able to travel to Washington DC for a student leaders summit. The students must live in Kent or Ottawa counties. Applications will be accepted through January 15. Go to bankofamerica.com/studentleaders to learn more and apply.

4. Get ready for an unforgettable night of amazing basketball skills as the Harlem Globetrotters bring their spectacular 2025 World Tour to the Wings Event Center on Friday, January 24th. Witness incredible ball-handling wizardry, hilarious antics, and family-friendly fun. Plus, be there for the debut of basketball's first-ever 4-point line! Arrive early for the Magic Pass pre-game event! Meet the players, learn tricks, and get autographs.

Tickets start at just $23.Plus now until January 17, they have a buy three, get one free promotion with the promo code "B3G1"! Grab yours today at the Wings Event Center Box Office or online.

5. The Woodland Weavers And Spinners Guild is taking over the Amy Van Andel Library in Ada. The Celebrate Michigan Fiber Art Exhibit is on display now through the end of March. This is a celebration of the guild's 65th anniversary with nearly 70 pieces from 34 member artists.

Meet them during the artist reception on Sunday, January 12 from 2-4 pm. There will be live demonstrations on select Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon.