Morning Buzz: January 8

1. The "big" game will be on the "big" screen at local Celebration Cinema locations as the University Of Michigan takes on the Washington Huskies in the National Championship Game tonight in Houston starting at 7:30 p.m.

In Grand Rapids, the game will be presented at Celebration Cinema North, South, and Studio Park.

The game will also be presented at Celebration Cinema Lansing, Cinema Carousel in Muskegon and Celebration Cinema Crossroads in Portage.

Tickets cost $20 and are on sale online at Celebration Cinema's website.

There will be drink and concession specials, including a free small popcorn for ticket holders. All ages are welcome.

2. Join the volunteer center of Greater Battle Creek and Kalamazoo and the city of Kalamazoo for their annual Day Of Service.

It's on Monday, January 15, which is MLK Day.

There are lots of volunteer opportunities like painting, barn cleaning, and invasive species removal.

T-shirts and lunch vouchers will be available at all the sites. Just head to their website to find a job that works for you.

Once you're done volunteering, head to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Park for a wreath-laying ceremony and commemorative walk at 4 p.m. led by the Loy Norrix Drumline.

3. Kentwood holding its second annual Adaptive Recreation Expo on January 11.

The event is free and will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Kentwood Activities Center.

The purpose of the expo is to spotlight local resources available to those who have disabilities.

The event will also give people a chance to learn more about local programs and resources plus there will also be adaptive equipment demonstrations.

To learn more, visit kentwood.us/adaptiverecreationexpo.

4. A new African-fusion restaurant is now open in Grand Rapids.

This is the first brick-and-mortar restaurant for the owners who also own "The Street Chef Shaw" food truck.

Mizizi by Street Chef Shaw, located on Plainfield Avenue, features an expanded menu building on the food truck's African-inspired roots.

5. Get your run on at the first-ever Holland On Ice Snowmelt 5k.

It's Saturday, February 3 as part of downtown Holland's two-day Holland On Ice event.

The entire course takes advantage of downtown Holland's snowmelt system, allowing racers the rare opportunity to compete in a winter race without worrying about snow and ice along their route.

5k racers get a custom winter hat, a finisher medal, and refreshments at the end of the race.

Registration is now open at HollandRecreation.com.