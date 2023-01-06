Morning Buzz: January 6

1. The Grand Rapids Griffins teaming up with Versiti Blood Center for a blood drive at Van Andel Arena.

It'll take place on Wednesday, January 11 from 2 to 7 p.m. in the banquet rooms.

You can sign-up in advance and walk-ins are welcome too.

Also, everyone who registers and attempts to donate will get a BOGO ticket offer good for a couple of games in February and March.

2. Arbor Circle is once again holding its Growing Together event as part of its MLK Jr. commemoration.

Join them and Grand Rapids Media Film Incubator for a panel discussion on the film 'King In The Wilderness' on January 12 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Wealthy Street Theatre.

You're encouraged to watch the film on your own prior to coming.

Reserve a spot on their Eventbrite page.

3. Ionia County giving you the chance to test for possible radon levels in your home and collecting food for the needy across the county this January as part of Radon Action Month.

If you bring a donation of non-perishable food to the Ionia County Health Department this month, you will be given a free radon test kit to use in your home.

They will spread the donations throughout the county as much as possible.

Contact the ICHD at 616-527-5341 for more information.

4. Forget just delivering meals or groceries, DoorDash now wants to drop off your packages.

The company is rolling out its new service "package pickup." Users can request a dasher to pick up their packages and drop them off at the nearest carrier including FedEx, USPS, and UPS.

The new service costs $5 or $3 for Dash Pass members. There is a five-package limit for pick up and drop off on the same order.

DoorDash says the first package pick-up is free in January.

5. GrubHub and Panera Bread are offering customers a sweet deal to start the new year.

The two companies are teaming up to give away free soup during the month of January.

GrubHub plus members can get a free cup of soup with an order of $25 or more at Panera Bread. This is part of their National Soup Month celebration.