Morning Buzz: January 5

1. Governor Whitmer has announced her art contest for the 2023 State Of The State program.

She's challenging Michigan’s K-12 students to come up with a creative design for the program cover with the theme "What Makes Michigan Strong?"

Students can get as creative as they would like, using crayons, markers, paint, or any other materials. You can only submit your work online by Sunday, January 15.

Head to michigan.gov/artcontest for information.

2. You only have a few more weeks to head to the Detroit Institute Of Arts to see the "Van Gogh In America" exhibition.

The last day is set for January 22. 74 of Van Gogh's original pieces are on display including Olive Trees which was painted in 1889 and Wheat Fields with reaper completed in 1890.

For museum hours and tickets head to dia.org.

3. The Holland Farmers Market is back and moving inside for the winter.

Find more than 20 vendors inside the Holland Civic Center Place at 150 West 8th Street Saturday from 9-1. Then every first and third Saturday through April.

Expect a wide assortment of fresh produce, specialty food, and beverages, baked goods, honey, syrup, meats, and more.

Make sure you shop early for the best selection. Head to hollandfarmersmarket.com for more information.

4. Ready to ditch that Christmas tree, the lights, and all that comes with it? Kentwood has you covered. They're offering tree and string light recycling for those who live there.

Bring your tree to the Department Of Public Works on Breton between 6:30 - 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8-noon on Saturday through the end of the month.

You must remove all decorations and lights, but if you want to recycle those strands there will be a box near the front doors for those as well. You must show proof of residency.

McDonalds is teaming up with the Michigan Snowsports Industries Association to get more people out skiing and snowboarding this month.

5. The Discover Michigan Skiing Program includes a beginner lesson, equipment rental and passes at more than 20 ski areas across the state, all for just $45.

You must fill out a voucher and then register with the ski area either online or by phone.

Pick up those vouchers at participating McDonalds and ski retailers. Or head to goskimichigan.com for information.