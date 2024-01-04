Morning Buzz: January 4

1. The world-famous Detroit art scene coming to West Michigan in an exhibition featuring artists whose work highlights the strength and vibrancy of the Detroit Art Community.

"Visions: 16 Detroit Artists" will be at the Muskegon Museum of Art from January 18th to April 28th.

The exhibit will feature a variety of media influenced by the Detroit art scene from jazz-inspired collages to large-scale portraits and photography to photorealism.

An opening reception is being held on January 18 at 5 p.m. with an artist’s panel at 6.

Learn more by heading to their website.

2. The City Of Grand Rapids offers a few ways for people to dispose of their live-cut Christmas trees.

The free drop-off sites include Riverside, Mackay-Jaycees, Lincoln, and Huff Parks.

The city will be accepting trees at those locations thru January 31st.

You can also take them to the city's compost and yard waste site-- which is open year-round.

Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday during the winter. Residents do have the option to pay for curbside collection this month.

Bulk yard waste tags go for $2.50.

Those are the purple ones and can be purchased at City Hall and other local retail stores.

3. Did you know that many people right here in Kent County struggle to pay their heating bills and that Kent County Community Action has programs to help?

That's why they're welcoming Backwalks for Warmth.

The event kicks off on February 10th with a brief program followed by a short walk dedicated to raising funds to help keep the heat on for families who have received a utility shut-off notice.

All proceeds from the event go directly back to Kent County families. Anyone can participate by walking, sponsoring, or donating.

4. Single and ready to ring in the new year by meeting someone special?

Come mingle with fellow singles at Right Brain Brewery in Traverse City for what is sure to be a memorable and fun night of speed dating, pinball style.

You control one flipper, while your date controls the other.

See how well you work together, and who knows, maybe you'll meet your soulmate and have a great story to tell.

The 21 and over event is set for January 15th from 5 to 7 p.m. Locals and visitors are invited, and you can register on their website.

5. The third annual Kalamazoo Bourbon Fest is back. It'll be on February 3rd at The Foundry.

There will be two sessions. One from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and the other from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

This festival will feature 100-plus whiskeys, a cocktail station, and a VIP section.

Most of the bottles are bourbon but there will be a few non-bourbon options such as beer, wine & other spirits. There will also be food trucks, live music, and vendors.

Tickets start at $40. Learn more at kalamazoobourbonfest.com.